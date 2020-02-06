Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have a rare date in NYFW

Images by José Pérez / Bauer-Griffin / GC
Time for a night date!
Kacey Musgraves and my husband Ruston Kelly They take their love to the streets of New York. The adorable couple who has been married since 2017, was seen during New York Fashion Week, looking fashionable as always and very much in love. The affectionate couple made their way between parents for a sweet date night together.
The couple is quite discreet about their relationship, so a sighting of the two is quite rare. In fact, before this week, their last public appearance was at the beginning of October last year when they performed together at the ACL Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The couple has very busy schedules, since both are musicians with impressive careers to their credit.
Even with their crazy schedules, they find the time to make their relationship work. Especially considering that they are great muses for each other. Kacey previously revealed to Glamor both of his album Golden hour She was inspired by her husband.
"I began to see the world with a more affectionate and beautiful light," he told the store. "After meeting this person who really allows me to be myself, not having to walk on eggshells for any reason, the songs began to come out." She added: "I didn't have to change any part of my personality to fit, which isn't really something I've had before."
She also previously opened to Marie Claire about how difficult it was for her during most of her 20 years. "Spending my 20 years and not being in the right relationship made me lift some walls," he said in September 2019. "You raise walls. You're not happy. Being on the other side of that, I feel more confident. No I feel intimidated when I get out there. I feel a little softer with myself but also with the world. "
I'm glad to see that Kacey and Ruston are still strong!
