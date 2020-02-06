Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly have a rare date in NYFW

Time for a night date!

Kacey Musgraves and my husband Ruston Kelly They take their love to the streets of New York. The adorable couple who has been married since 2017, was seen during New York Fashion Week, looking fashionable as always and very much in love. The affectionate couple made their way between parents for a sweet date night together.

The couple is quite discreet about their relationship, so a sighting of the two is quite rare. In fact, before this week, their last public appearance was at the beginning of October last year when they performed together at the ACL Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The couple has very busy schedules, since both are musicians with impressive careers to their credit.

Even with their crazy schedules, they find the time to make their relationship work. Especially considering that they are great muses for each other. Kacey previously revealed to Glamor both of his album Golden hour She was inspired by her husband.