Joseline Hernandez and Balistic Beats may have missed their engagement

During an interview that talks about his next appearance at & # 39; Marriage Boot Camp & # 39 ;, the student of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; flaunts a huge diamond ring while timidly tackling the result of his participation in the program.

Joseline Hernandez Y Ballistic beats He could have compromised and spilled the beans during a recent interview. The couple has recorded their appearance for the next season of "Boot Camp Marriage: Hip Hop Edition ", and although they cannot directly reveal the result of their participation in the program, they were not so good at keeping secrets either.

Passing through TooFab before the premiere of the new season, they were asked what their relationship was now after their performance in "Marriage Boot Camp". Joseline assured everyone: "We definitely went together." She quickly added: "But you know, a lot of things happened on the training ground that I would love for everyone to follow the show and see it."

As the program points out, the couple sought the help of Drs. Ish and V because she "set a deadline for their relationship" and said Balistic had "eight months to put a ring on her." Confirming this, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess snapped: "I was working on my ring!"

The "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"The star wore a huge diamond ring on that finger during the sitting, which led the interviewer to ask:" Are you engaged? "She replied shyly:" I can't tell you yet. "Then he added:" We're definitely together, "while Balistic laughed.

Joseline then told his fans to tune in to the show to see how their relationship progresses after their therapy sessions with those experts. "But you can see everything on the training ground, and it will be a lot of fun. But we are together, however. This is definitely the BAE," he joked.

When asked if they intended to marry, Balistic quickly replied: "Yes, absolutely. Absolutely, yes." He showed no doubt when asked when they plan to celebrate their wedding, and revealed: "By the end of this year."

When the interviewer pressed him to make his response a fairly certain answer from someone who had not yet proposed, they both laughed uncomfortably and writhed in their seats. "Maybe. Maybe not," Balistic said shyly to the question if they are engaged or not.

The two also talked about the possibility of filming their wedding for a television show. "Absolutely," Joseline said, while Balistic agreed. "I don't know who is going to film it. I am trying to find out who is going to film it. We are trying to find out. We are trying to find out where we are going to go, but we are definitely going to have it done on camera. Like, let's go! Like, how? why not? "

However, they are still undecided about the wedding venue. After Joseline said Miami sounds "so boring," Balistic suggested an alternative, Las Vegas. Completely against, the 33-year-old rapper / actress said: "I would not allow Elvis to marry me. No. No. I would not allow Elvis to marry me. It will not happen. No, no, no, no, no." It was then that she released: "We will commit ourselves forever, if that is the case."

The new season of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" opens on Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. on WEtv.