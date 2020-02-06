Jordan Burch, the nation’s leading unsigned recruit, has not yet sent NLI to South Carolina

%MINIFYHTMLa0ddd3f3e25f8efa02356232664e84f111% %MINIFYHTMLa0ddd3f3e25f8efa02356232664e84f112%

National Signature Day arrived and left, but Jordan Burch still does not sign a college football team.

Burch, the 8th overall player in the 2020 class according to the composite ratings of 247Sports, reaffirmed his commitment to South Carolina again on Wednesday after initially engaging with the Gamecocks during the initial signing period. He decided not to sign then so he could do it with his teammates on National Signature Day. His teammate Alex Huntley signed with South Carolina on Wednesday.

"For the next three or four years, I will be with my friends," Burch said at his signing ceremony. "I think this is a good opportunity."

Burch then put on a South Carolina cap, the only one on the table, apparently finishing his recruitment.

Reporters on the scene, however, received mixed signals about whether they had sent their NLI. Burch and his mother, Henri Burch, also denied interviews. A reporter, David Cloninger of The Post and Courier (Charleston, S.C.), asked Jordan Burch if he had sent his letter to South Carolina, to which he replied yes. Another, Josh Kendall of The Athletic, was boarded up by Henri Burch.

Jordan Burch said he wasn't going to do interviews. I asked him if he had sent his letter. "Yes sir." – David Cloninger (@DCPandC) February 5, 2020

Jordan Burch rejected an interview request after the ceremony. When asked if he could confirm if he had signed a letter of intent, his mother intervened and said: "No sir, we are not doing any interviews." So stay tuned. – Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) February 5, 2020

According to a report by Tony Morrell of 247Sports (subscription required), the robbery comes from Burch's mother, who has not allowed her son to send his NLI:

"After the event, the 6 foot 5 foot and 275 pound signed his national letter of intent with South Carolina, but was not faxed to the university. They told me that Burch is 100 percent sure of his decision and plans to attend Completely South Carolina, however, his mother has not given his permission for the NLI to be sent to the Gamecocks. It is not clear if he will grant that permission or when. They also told me that his mother is on board with him attending Carolina. from the South, so your reason for not allowing the letter to be sent is unclear. I will continue to track this as best I can throughout the day and go forward, if necessary. "

One possible explanation for the Burch delay is LSU, which he described as "neck to neck,quot; in the initial signing period. Some reports have suggested that you are in conflict over where exactly you want to attend. That leaves South Carolina and LSU, Jordan's number 2 team, in the dark while they wait for the next Burch family movement. Both teams have signed 24 players in the 2020 class, leaving enough space for a final player to join.

Burch explained his decision to sign with South Carolina in December at the Under Armor All-America Game, and said he wanted to play in a place where "it was a priority and not an option." He also mentioned how he and his mother's priorities were aligned where he wanted to go to school.

"I feel like my mother and I are on the same page," Burch said. "My first five and first five are the same."

That said, Burch is not among the players in the South Carolina 2020 signing class, nor did Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp talk about him during his press conference on signing day.

Muschamp, who according to NCAA rules cannot speak about a recruit who has not signed with his team, said Wednesday that he did not know why a hypothetical player might not choose to sign.

"I don't know," Muschamp said, "you should ask them."