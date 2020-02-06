John Legend and Bette Midler react after Donald Trump is acquitted in a trial by political trial

%MINIFYHTML743dac032f236422f35f916ed0088aa811% %MINIFYHTML743dac032f236422f35f916ed0088aa812%

The success creator & # 39; All of Me & # 39; and the actress of & # 39; Hocus Pocus & # 39; they join characters like the actor of & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; George Takei to talk about the outcome of the political trial.

John legend Y Bette Midler They were among the celebrities who reacted on Thursday, February 6, 2020 when the US Senate. UU. voted to acquit the president Donald Trump in his political judgment.

POTUS was charged in December 2019 after it was discovered that he had pressured Ukraine to defame a potential White House rival. However, on Thursday, Trump was acquitted of all charges after the Senate voted 52 to 48 to acquit him on charges of abuse of power, and 53 to 47 to release him from the obstruction charges of Congress.

The vote means that Trump will remain in office.

Mitt Romney He was the only Republican senator who voted to condemn Trump for the abuse of the power charge, so "All of Me" star John praised him on Twitter.

When sharing a link to an article about Romney's bold move, he wrote: "Good for Mitt Romney." "Star trek"actor George takei He also praised Romney, tweeting: "This required immense courage. Thank you for your integrity, senator."

Bette had some more urgent advice for Romney, however, he tweeted: "Run, #Mitt, RUN!"

He also added: "# Trump did not learn anything from the experience of being accused. He will continue with his criminal forms and then he will bend, knowing that he has got away with it once more. It will be like Robert Mugabe, dictator of Zimbabwe, which lasted 40 YEARS, dying at 95, with his nation in ruins. "

If the Senate had found Trump guilty of any of the charges, he would have been removed from office and the presidential title would have passed to Vice President Mike Pence.