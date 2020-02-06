Joe Burrow and the Bengals: attacking false narratives around the probable No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

%MINIFYHTML0b0a0f44dd06a57202434a843343673411% %MINIFYHTML0b0a0f44dd06a57202434a843343673412%

The Bengals aren't going to ruin Joe Burrow after they take him with No. 1 in the selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

There should be no doubt in the mind of the organization about the QB that is possibly the best college football team of all time, and his father Jimmy recently confirmed to FOX-19 Cincinnati that Burrow is not trying to avoid being recruited. For the Bengalis.

That Cincinnati is not the right place for Burrow, and that he will never win a Super Bowl there, are a couple of terrible stories about the 23-year-old and the idea of ​​him playing for the Bengals.

Let's analyze the absurdity of all of them.

DRAFT MOCK 2020:

Burrow one of the four QBs taken in Round 1

"The Bengals will ruin the career of the quarterback winner of the Heisman Trophy."

Incorrect. Cincinnati is not a hell of QB. That is on the road in Cleveland, and the Browns could finally have solved it with Baker Mayfield. Maybe.

Which quarterback ruined Cincinnati in the last 40 years?

It can't be Ken Anderson, who started in a Super Bowl and led the NFL in aerial yards twice.

It's not Boomer Esiason, who also started in a Super Bowl and won the NFL MVP award in 1988.

It's not Andy Dalton, a second-round pick in 2011 that has two more victories in the regular season as a starter than Cam Newton, who was the No. 1 pick in the same draft. Dalton has exceeded expectations.

Even Jeff Blake and Jon Kitna forged decent careers with the Bengals.

So where does this narration come from?

It is rooted in the arc of Carson Palmer's career. The Bengals took Palmer with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, and everyone remembers the final. Palmer requested to be changed after the 2010 season, the owner of the Bengals, Mike Brown, refused, Palmer threatened to retire and was finally changed to the Raiders in 2011.

That leaves aside the part in which Palmer led the Bengals to an 11-5 season in 2005, led the NFL in TD passes with 32 and had a team that could run with the best in the AFC. That all changed when Kimo von Oelhoffen of Pittsburgh crashed into Palmer's knee in the AFC wild card game and the quarterback broke his ACL and MCL.

That more than anything ruined the possibilities of the Bengals Super Bowl. Which leads to the second point.

"Burrow will never win a Super Bowl in Cincinnati."

This narrative got hot when Burrow joined the Dan Patrick Show and offered a clip on Twitter: "You want to go to number 1, but you also want to go to a large organization committed to winning, committed to winning Super Bowls," Burrow said in the interview: "There are many factors involved."

Now it's as if the Bengals were the only team that hasn't won a Super Bowl. There are 12 NFL franchises in that club. Cincinnati is one of five teams that has been in multiple Super Bowls without winning one, along with Minnesota, Buffalo, Atlanta and Carolina. The Chargers are also in that club, as a franchise that had Dan Fouts and Philip Rivers as quarterback. It is a weak narrative at best.

Yes, there are many factors involved, and Burrow answers the most important question for second-year coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati would have a franchise quarterback to go with a good talent in the skill position that includes Joe Mixon, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. That would encourage the construction of an offensive line that can protect the franchise. If you want to criticize Brown for not spending enough to build a Super Bowl contender, then it's fair.

Perhaps you have seen what is happening with former Heisman Trophy winners in Lamar Jackson with Baltimore and Mayfield with Cleveland, not to mention the window to outshine the rival Steelers, who live the last days of the Ben Roethlisberger era.

The quarterback changes everything, and Burrow has the kind of prestige that could change the prospects of a franchise that is dangerously close to reviving the dark ages of 1991-2004, when the Bengals couldn't have a winning season. That is the last point of conversation.

"Cincinnati is not the right place for Burrow."

Are you kidding?

It is an advantage that Burrow is either a legend from southeastern Ohio, a former Ohio high school football player who sold shirts and helped increase ticket sales for a franchise that ranked 31st in attendance last season . It makes too much sense. Esiason handed Burrow the damn Bengals helmet.

Of course, the Bengals could go for a defensive wing like Chase Young of Ohio State or explore other options in the quarterback like Justin Herbert of Oregon. Those are regrets of draft day waiting to happen.

Go watch the movie of the two college football games, in which Burrow accumulated 1,035 total yards of offense against Oklahoma and Clemson with an unmistakable style reserved for quarterbacks who can change the game and, in this case, a franchise.

Cincinnati will not ruin Burrow, and Burrow should seize the opportunity to play near home.

That is the easiest story to write, because that is what will happen.

It's a matter of when, no yes.