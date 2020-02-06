Jodie Turner-Smith will miss the Oscar 2020 festivities for arm injuries

%MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae11% %MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae12%

Instagram

Presenting a photo of herself wearing a sling, the pregnant star of & # 39; Queen and Slim & # 39; He expressed disappointment at missing the first year he is really being invited to the event.

Up News Info –

An arm injury has shattered a pregnant woman. Jodie Turner-SmithThe Oscar weekend plans.

The future 33-year-old mom took to Twitter on Thursday, February 6 and posted a photo of herself wearing a sling.

%MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae13% %MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae14%

"So I decided to sit down and stay out of the Oscar holidays (sic) during the weekends!" the "Queen & Slim"Star wrote." First of all, a bitch needs to put her feet up after that lovely #QueenAndSlim UK Press Run. and secondly, this is me right now. "

%MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae15% %MINIFYHTML5ea665479cd99517b7f1b2eab1fc04ae16%

Turner-Smith is about seven months pregnant with his first child.

The actress, who is married to the star of "Dawson & # 39; s Creek" Joshua Jackson He added: "So although I'm sad because I will miss my first year actually being invited and not having to cheat at Vanity Fair, Virgin& # 39; s, and JayzXbeyonce's party, I don't think this arm slingshot would have been nice to any of the lewks (looks) I was planning. "

It did not expand on how the arm had been injured.