Jessica Simpson says she was very angry at Nick Lachey for joking about her father's sexuality

During an appearance on SiriusXM Town hall, led by Bravo's pillar, Andy Cohen, Jessica Simpson shared her thoughts on Nick Lachey's jokes about her father's sexuality. Reportedly, Jessica is not a big fan of Nick talking about her family.

Us magazine reported that the 39-year-old actress / singer admits that she heard about the joke, describing it as "low," and added that it was not Nick's place to joke about her, especially given that she is no longer connected to them. .

Jessica told the 51-year-old host that she was "very upset,quot; by Lachey's comments, explaining that he was only acting from a place of bitterness and felt the need to lash out.

The followers of the quasi fief know that the 98-year-old member of 46 years appeared in Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen to share his thoughts on his new book and Simpson's father, 61, who used to be a minister.

While on the show, Lachey joked that the best part of not dating Jessica was not having her father, Joe Simpson, around the table to play "grab * s,quot; on Easter Sunday. He adds that it was not fun the next day, but it was certainly the night he made the joke.

As previously reported, Jessica shared the story of how her father brought a male model as a guest to her wedding in 2014. At that time, she was marrying Eric Johnson. Jessica explained in her memoirs that she realized that it was crucial to simply accept her father for what he was.

After Joe Simpson and the model were seen in Miami in February 2014, Joe denied they were dating. He said the young man was his modeling client. In Open bookJessica shared her thoughts on how her father and mother separated after 34 years of marriage. The star explained that it was a shock.

Lachey, on the other hand, states that he has not read a single word from his new book, which documented his tumultuous relationship over the years. His wife, Vanessa Lachey, has not read the memoirs either, he said.



