Jessica Simpson on the role of the newlyweds in the divorce of Nick Lachey

15 years have passed since Jessica Simpson Y Nick Lacheythe show Just Married finished
On Thursday's episode of BuzzFeed News & # 39; AM to DM, the 39-year-old celebrity watched the MTV series again and responded to speculation that the show led to the divorce of the stars.
"I don't think the show is what broke our marriage," he said. "Nick and I were very good at being together publicly and facing the camera. We were the best in our relationship when we sang together. I felt we were home in that place. But as for the reality show, we just had fun until the end, until we begin to have marital problems. "
The "Take My Breath Away,quot; singer said "she simply can't lie to people,quot; and remembered feeling "fake,quot; once there was trouble in paradise.
"I didn't want to continue with that," he said. "It was no longer real. It was not reality. It was not what we were. There were many blank eyes and that was something real."
Still, Simpson does not regret doing the program.
"No, absolutely not," he replied when the question was asked. "I feel like that was my way of connecting with people."
Although, she admitted that the moment of tuna with chicken still "haunts me."
Both Simpson and Lachey remarried after the separation. Simpson is now married to Eric Johnson and Lachey is now married to Vanessa Lachey. In fact, the 98 degrees The artist and his protagonist are presenting a new Netflix show called Love is blind.
After learning about the series, Simpson said he wished them well.
"The point is that it has been many years since we divorced and I am in that place in my life where I am so happy for him," he said. "I am glad that I found happiness. I am glad that I have joy and that not everything has been pain, and you can see what it was meant to be. We had other lives that awaited us."
Simpson also talked about his story with his ex in his new memories. Open book, which is already available.
