Jessica Simpson: & # 39; My younger sister was in bed with me while they bothered me & # 39;

Jessica Simpson: 'My younger sister was in bed with me while they bothered me'

Pop singer Jessica Simpson has written a new Open Book report detailing the sexual abuse she claims to have faced when she was just a child, but Jessica also revealed that her little sister Ashlee Simpson was in bed with her at the time.

"After turning off the lights, I would feel his hands on me. I would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable, Jessica wrote in the book." The second time he abused me, it was during the spring visit and Ashlee was also in bed. I lay between them, fiercely protecting my sister from this monster. I didn't want him to feel as disgusting as I felt. "

