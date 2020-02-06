Jessica Simpson: & # 39; My younger sister was in bed with me while they bothered me & # 39;

Pop singer Jessica Simpson has written a new Open Book report detailing the sexual abuse she claims to have faced when she was just a child, but Jessica also revealed that her little sister Ashlee Simpson was in bed with her at the time.

"After turning off the lights, I would feel his hands on me. I would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable, Jessica wrote in the book." The second time he abused me, it was during the spring visit and Ashlee was also in bed. I lay between them, fiercely protecting my sister from this monster. I didn't want him to feel as disgusting as I felt. "

She continued: "For six years, I was abused by this girl during our family's visits, which happened three times a year. Eventually it wasn't just at night. She forced me to go to a closet with her, or just find a way of delaying until we were alone. He got to the point that she sneaked into the bathroom to see me take a shower. I didn't know how to get away from her. "

"He kept trying to sleep next to my little sister and I just grabbed Ashlee and put myself between them every time I did. I never left her near Ashlee, but I didn't scream or tell her to stop. I was confused, wondering if it was something I wanted to follow […]

"I stopped waiting for Ashlee to come to my room and started sleeping in her bed … Even then I was awake, waiting for my brain to shut down. I wanted to keep both of us safe, but I also wanted your protection too. Ashlee already she was becoming her own person. She always took great care of herself, and I was terrified that someone could take away that courage. "