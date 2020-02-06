Jennifer Tilly says that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been together for ‘years’

When several media revealed that Keanu Reeves was in a relationship with Alexandra Grant, Jennifer Tilly was surprised by the fans' surprising reaction because she knew that the couple had been dating "for years," Page Six learned.

While talking to reporters at the American Red Association's Go Red For Women Dress last night, the star recalled the moment he discovered that Alexandra and Keanu Reeves were dating. Tilly, 61, shared that Alexandra was "so cool,quot; that she thought she was a lesbian.

As previously reported, in November, Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, appeared together at the Lacma Art + Film Gala while holding hands. Fans speculated immediately that they were dating, and for good reason.

According to Tilly, however, it was a big surprise for her because Grant and Keanu had gone to several events as a couple, so the sudden shock among fans seemed out of place. Tilly added that they have been together for "several years."

The star claims that Keanu and Grant are really perfect for each other because they are both "very discreet." In addition, Tilly believes that it is part of the reason why everyone was so happy to hear about romance because they are like "perfect couple."

Regarding whether or not they will get married at some time in the future, Tilly explained that he did not find it very "modern,quot; or "bohemian," so the marriage might not be in the letters. Jennifer says they are both artists, so they will do what they want.

Despite what Jennifer had to say, many social media fans were surprised by the revelation of their relationship due to the supposed age difference. However, it was later revealed that Grant simply chose to keep his hair gray, and is not really older than Keanu.

Last year, Grant turned to his Instagram to explain why he voluntarily chose to let his hair turn gray, rather than die. Suzy Kerr reported at the time that Grant had published several studies that pointed out how women who used hair dye regularly had an increased risk of breast cancer.



