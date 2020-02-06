Jennifer Garner has the best reactions to this exciting love story

The photographer told the story of a fugitive from North Carolina who kept his criminal past secret from his beloved wife for 35 years. Brandon StantonThe Humans of New York photo blog on Instagram and has captured the hearts of many readers, including Jennifer Garner.

In a series of publications published on Wednesday, which has since gone viral, Cheryl Love remember how one day, the FBI raided the house she shared with her husband, Bobby loveand arrested him. He talked about his criminal past and confessed that his real name was Walter Miller.

"Good heavens," Garner said.

Bobby told his wife that they were looking for him for escaping from a prison in North Carolina, where he had been serving a sentence of 25 to 30 years for participating in a bank robbery when he was in high school.

"Cheryl must be stunned," Garner said.

He recalled arriving in New York City in 1977 and obtaining a fake birth certificate and a social security card. He then obtained a driver's license with his new name and got a job working in a hospital cafeteria. There he met Cheryl.