Jennifer Garner has the best reactions to this exciting love story

The photographer told the story of a fugitive from North Carolina who kept his criminal past secret from his beloved wife for 35 years. Brandon StantonThe Humans of New York photo blog on Instagram and has captured the hearts of many readers, including Jennifer Garner.
In a series of publications published on Wednesday, which has since gone viral, Cheryl Love remember how one day, the FBI raided the house she shared with her husband, Bobby loveand arrested him. He talked about his criminal past and confessed that his real name was Walter Miller.
"Good heavens," Garner said.
Bobby told his wife that they were looking for him for escaping from a prison in North Carolina, where he had been serving a sentence of 25 to 30 years for participating in a bank robbery when he was in high school.
"Cheryl must be stunned," Garner said.
He recalled arriving in New York City in 1977 and obtaining a fake birth certificate and a social security card. He then obtained a driver's license with his new name and got a job working in a hospital cafeteria. There he met Cheryl.
"You are really taking your time to distribute the products, @humansofny We are all in agony, have mercy and give us Cheryl," Garner said.
The two married in 1985 and had four children.
"My family in North Carolina kept telling me: & # 39; You have to clarify yourself. You have to tell him & # 39; but they didn't know my wife. Not like me," Bobby said. "Cheryl is a fair woman … And that's not the kind of woman who could keep a secret like this. I'm not trying to say she called me to the police. But she called me. The cops on me."
New York humans shared photos of Bobby and Cheryl at their wedding and a photo of them with their children.
"Look at that beautiful family," Garner said. "I feel that the following parts will make us cry. Poor, soft and fair Cheryl."
Cheryl recalled that Bobby never liked to be photographed and that, apart from his "beautiful love relationship,quot;, "there was not much affection,quot; between them in the form of hugs, hugs and communication.
"All these years I loved my husband. And he loved me, but something was missing," she said.
"Cheryl is the American wife. I can't even stand it," Garner said.
She said that after he was arrested, he visited him in prison and he burst into tears and told him he was going to leave him. "I said: & # 39; No Bobby Love, I married you for better or worse. And now it's the worst & # 39;".
"Ahhh. Cheryl. What a woman ♥ ️," Garner said.
Cheryl said she wrote letters to officials, including then President Barack Obama, gathered testimonies from everyone Bobby met and testified on his behalf to try to secure his freedom. She said he was paroled after a year. "The day after he was released, I sat him down and asked him: & # 39; What is it? Are we the loves? Or are we the millers? & # 39; and he said:" We love. We love. "So I asked him to change his name legally. And now we move on."
"He doesn't have to hide anymore," Cheryl said. "He can look at me when I'm talking. Not only that, he is also listening to me. My voice is heard. He used to walk on eggshells. He used to go alone. But I told him one thing. I said," Bobby, I will take you back. But I am not going to leave you behind anymore. "Because I have my own story to tell. I can also write a book. I may not have escaped from prison, started a completely new life and hid it from my family. But I forgave the man who did it. "
"This is the most beautiful and inspiring love story I've seen as a ten-hour mini series," Garner said. "And being in this great audience with everyone today has been ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️. Thank you, @humansofny. You were right to take your time. Just as Bobby discovered that Cheryl was worth every second."
