Jennifer Aniston and more celebrate Sara Foster's birthday

Sara FosterThe 39th birthday dinner was the ideal place for the best female stars in Hollywood.

%MINIFYHTMLeecec4de4e934be6a6176870a762378211% %MINIFYHTMLeecec4de4e934be6a6176870a762378212%

About 20 people, including friends like friends students and best friends Jennifer Aniston Y Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Demi moore Y Rachel Zoe and his sister Erin FosterHe attended the meeting, which took place Wednesday at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The event was a joint birthday party for Sara and her friend. Juliana Roberts.

"The most perfect birthday dinner. WTF would be without our girlfriends?" Sara wrote in her Instagram story.

The guests sat at long tables adorned with pink floral arrangements by other guests. Eric Buterbaugh.

"Kate Hudson sat between the two birthday girls because she is very close to both. But everyone moved to catch up and visit Sara," a source told E! News. "Everyone laughed a lot and had a great evening. They sang & # 39; Happy Birthday & # 39; and gave Sara a Sweet Lady Jane's birthday cake."