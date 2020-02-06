Jenelle Evans confirms that she will not return with Teen Mom 2 after separating from David Eason

Teen mom 2 The original cast member, Jenelle Evans, confirmed that she will not return to the MTV reality show. The news comes after she separated from David Eason, who was the reason he lost his job after he shot and killed his family dog, Nugget.

"I am officially without a contract with MTV in April," said Evans ME! News. “That was the only thing I was waiting to move forward. Once April arrives, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017, but the marriage was tumultuous from the beginning. Things really got bad in the spring of 2019 when Evans lost his MTV salary and Child Protective Services took his children out of the house he shared with Eason after he killed the family dog.

Evans and Eason lost custody for a few months, but eventually recovered the children after numerous court appearances. Despite her victory, the couple could not solve things, and she announced in October that she had left Eason.

This caused rumors that Evans would return to Teen mom 2 Now that Eason was out of the picture. But, it was not meant to be.

A source says that Evans and MTV have been "coming and going for months,quot; about where he was with the network, and if he was going back to the social network. Teenage mother franchise. Finally, MTV told Evans that his contract with them ended in April 2020 and that they would not renew it.

“This is the last word of MTV. Contractually, she cannot officially look for opportunities with other networks until then, "the source explained.

After Evans revealed the news, MTV reissued its original statement about the status of Evans on the network. The network stated that they ended their relationship with Eason in February 2018, and that they have not filmed any episode since then. In addition, they stopped filming with Evans as of April 6, 2019, and had no plans to cover their story in the next season.

The source states that Evans felt that MTV was chasing her, and that she was "in a waiting pattern waiting for her final response." The source added that Evans was disappointed by MTV's decision not to renew his contract, but is eager to explore other options in April.

New episodes of Teen mom 2 He will return to MTV later this year.



