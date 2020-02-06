Jazz Jennings says he feels great after the third gender confirmation surgery

Earlier this week, I am jazz Jazz star Jennings underwent his third gender confirmation surgery. And, after he finished, he posted a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed, and wrote in the caption that it feels "very good."

"This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I am very happy with the results," Jennings wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has followed my trip and supported me on the path❤️💕".

Season 6 of I am jazz Just getting started. And, in a preview of the new season, Jennings' doctor, Dr. Jess Ting, said they knew when the 19-year-old patient was taken as a patient that it would be a one-of-a-kind surgery.

"I just didn't expect him to have a complication as serious as he had," said Dr. Ting.

Jennings explained that after his first surgery, he suffered an "unfortunate event and a setback in which things fell apart," and there was a "complication." The reality star revealed that he had to return for another procedure, but looked at him. how to be a "part of the trip,quot;

Jennings added that the good thing about this is that it was only cosmetic and external, so "it wasn't too dramatic."

The season 6 premiere featured Jennings' final surgery, and posted a preview on Instagram that showed "today is the day." The clip showed that they took her to the operating room while thanking everyone for their support. In the caption, he wrote that having gender confirmation surgery was something he had dreamed of all his life. And, on the day of the surgery, I was so elated and grateful to be surrounded, loved and supported by her family.

Fan support messages have arrived, with an Instagram post thanking Jennings for sharing her life and her journey. Another fan called Jennings "incredibly brave,quot; and added that she deserved all the happiness the world has for her.

Jazz Jennings has not shared with fans what follows for her, but was accepted at Harvard last year. Jennings decided to postpone his admission to college, but starting his first year in 2020 is definitely a possibility.

New episodes of I am jazz Air on Tuesday nights at TLC.



