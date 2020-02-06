Jay-Z talks about the last time he talked to Kobe Bryant

Jay-Z spoke at Columbia University last week for the launch of his lecture series at the Department of African and African American Diaspora Studies. And, when a question arose about his agency Roc Nation Sports and the recent demise of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the 50-year-old rapper spoke about the last time he spoke with the basketball superstar.

"So, Kobe was a guy who admired me, and we've been out many times. He was the last one in my house on New Year's Eve, and he was in the best place I've ever seen him," said the 22-time Grammy winner. "One of the last things he told me was,quot; You have to see Gianna play basketball. "That was one of the most painful things (about their deaths) because he was very proud and the expression on his face …"

The music mogul said he told Bryant that his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash in late January that also killed Kobe and seven other people, would be the best basketball player in the world.

Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter, said Bryant was very proud of his daughter and that the deaths of Kobe and Gianna have been "really difficult,quot; for both him and his wife, Beyonce. He concluded his comments about Kobe saying he was a great human being and in a great space in his life.

After the tragic helicopter accident, Beyonce posted a love tribute on Instagram to Kobe and Gianna who presented a photo of the two on the sidelines in a Lakers game. And, he wrote in the legend that he will continue "praying diligently for his queens,quot;, which was a reference to Kobe's widow, Vanessa, and his three surviving daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months

Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports recently produced the LIV Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. He was in the game on Sunday with Beyonce, but the couple caused some controversy when they could not represent the national anthem.

Later in the questions and answers, Jay-Z explained that sitting was not an intentional movement, he was just busy watching the program. He said that both he and his wife were in "artist mode,quot;, and were wondering about the microphones and the volume of the show.

Ad

Jay-Z said he wanted all aspects of the Super Bowl LIV presentations to be perfect, and his goal was for the audience at home to "really feel the music."



Post views:

0 0