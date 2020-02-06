Jay-Z talks about Kobe Bryant and talks about one of the last conversations they had

%MINIFYHTMLa1005520be9bdfba3e80ac8d9a6f475611% %MINIFYHTMLa1005520be9bdfba3e80ac8d9a6f475612%

Many celebrities still share some of their own personal stories of Kobe Bryant as they continue to remember him after his shocking death. Jay-Z is the last celebrity to share a memory of the NBA legend, who was also a good friend.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z participated in a series of lectures at Columbia University in New York City, and during the conversation, he opened on one of his final conversations with Kobe after he was asked about his death.

Jay said"So Kobe was a guy who admired me, and we went out several times, and he was the last one in my house on New Year's Eve and he was in the best space I've ever seen him. One of the last things he told me was & # 39; You have to & # 39; see Gianna play basketball & # 39; and that was one of the most painful things because he was very proud, and the expression on his face … I looked at him and said & # 39; Oh , she is going to be one of the best basketball players in the world. "So that's really hard and my wife and I take that, and we're taking that, really hard."

He continued to remember how good a person Kobe was, and that he was in a great space in his life.

Many people around the world still have difficulty coping with the shocking death of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna.

On Wednesday, Kobe's wife, Vanessa, shared a ceremony on social media at the Gianna school where her basketball shirt was removed.

Vanessa said: "My Gigi, I love you! I miss you. You have taught us all that no act of kindness is too small. Mami is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."

Roommates, please continue to keep the Bryant family in prayer during this time.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94