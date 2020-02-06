Jay-Z remembers the last conversation with Kobe Bryant about New Year

%MINIFYHTMLd9202977d15faf208e578a89143f903311% %MINIFYHTMLd9202977d15faf208e578a89143f903312%

The success creator of & # 39; 99 Problems & # 39; remembers celebrating the New Year with the deceased NBA star and having a conversation about Gianna Bryant who died with her famous father in a helicopter crash.

Jay Z has opened the last conversation he had with his friend, the afternoon Kobe Bryant, before the basketball player died in a helicopter crash last month, January 2020.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) player was one of nine people who died in the incident, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who was also a talented basketball player.

Speaking during a speech at Columbia University on Tuesday, February 4, Jay revealed one of the last conversations he had with his friend, after they celebrated the New Year together with his wife. Beyonce Knowles& # 39; house.

"He was in the best space I've seen him," said Jay, in a clip shared by his company Roc Nation.

"One of the last things he told me was: & # 39; You have to see Gianna play basketball & # 39;" the rapper recalled. "And that was one of the most painful things, because I was very proud. And the expression on her face was like: I looked at him and said:" Oh, she will be the best basketball player in the world. " "

"I was so proud," Jay continued. "So it's really hard."

The "Run This Town" star added that he and Beyonce were greatly affected by the death of Kobe and Gianna, and confessed that the creator of "Formation" hits took the "really tough" news.

"(He was) just a great human being and he was in a great space in his life," Jay said.