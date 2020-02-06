Jay-Z remembers his last heartbreaking conversation with Kobe Bryant

Jay Z is remembering his friend Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday, the rapper recalled the last time he saw the legendary athlete before he died last week in a helicopter crash. During the inaugural series of Carter Shawn lectures "JAY-Z,quot; at Columbia University, the father of three children shared that he and Kobe had developed a deep friendship over the years and their last meeting occurred during the holidays in his house. BeyoncéThe new year party. Joining his daughters, Jay-Z said he remembered Kobe crying for his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant, who was among the nine victims of the accident.

"He was in the best space I've seen him," said Jay-Z. "And … one of the last things he told me was:‘ You have to see Gianna play basketball. " And that was one of the most painful things because I was very proud. "

"The expression on her face was like … I looked at him and said: & # 39; Oh, she will be the best basketball player in the world & # 39;" he continued. "I was so proud of what he said."