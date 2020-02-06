Jay-Z remembers his last heartbreaking conversation with Kobe Bryant

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
Jay Z is remembering his friend Kobe Bryant.
On Tuesday, the rapper recalled the last time he saw the legendary athlete before he died last week in a helicopter crash. During the inaugural series of Carter Shawn lectures "JAY-Z,quot; at Columbia University, the father of three children shared that he and Kobe had developed a deep friendship over the years and their last meeting occurred during the holidays in his house. BeyoncéThe new year party. Joining his daughters, Jay-Z said he remembered Kobe crying for his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant, who was among the nine victims of the accident.
"He was in the best space I've seen him," said Jay-Z. "And … one of the last things he told me was:‘ You have to see Gianna play basketball. " And that was one of the most painful things because I was very proud. "
"The expression on her face was like … I looked at him and said: & # 39; Oh, she will be the best basketball player in the world & # 39;" he continued. "I was so proud of what he said."
Feeling the loss of his old friend, rapper "Big Pimpin & # 39;" He concluded: "So, that's really hard and my wife and I take that, take that, really hard. That's all I'll say about that. Just a great human being who was in a big space in his life."
Like Jay-Z, Beyonce also honored Kobe after the devastating news of his death exploded. On Instagram, the "Crazy in Love,quot; singer posted a photo of the Los Angeles legend Lakers and his daughter sharing a sweet moment together.
"I will continue to pray diligently for their queens," Beyonce wrote, referring to Kobe's wife. Vanessa Bryant and his three remaining children Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and Capri, 7 months. "You are deeply missed, beloved Kobe." He also shared separate photos of Gianna and a young Kobe.
The Carters are among several musicians who have paid tribute to Kobe. During their 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He honored him with a large cross that lit up in the field while playing "Let & # 39; s Get Loud,quot;. The purple and gold colors also lit up, which was a tribute to the Lakers.
little Wayne He also used his music to commemorate the legacy of the NBA superstar. For the eighth song of his new album. Funeral, the outro presents a 24-second silence, honoring their Lakers jersey numbers. The lyrics also seem to refer to the basketball team by mentioning the characteristic colors of their team: "Yellow pill, purple drink,quot;.
Fellow rapperDuckHe posted a photo of the "Farewell Mamba,quot; jacket that he wore in the latest Kobe Lakers game in 2016, writing, "It can't be." Annoyed by the news, Cardi B He shared a sweet photograph of Kobe, Vanessa and their girls, subtitling the publication, "Incredible." At the time of his death,Chris BrownHe wrote "DEVASTATED !! RIP KING,quot; and then premiered a series of paintings he made in honor of Kobe.
