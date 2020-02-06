Jawaani Jaaneman from Saif Ali Khan remains stable at the box office



Jawaani Jaaneman of Nitin Kakkar released last Friday. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, the film performed well at the box office. After earning 3.24 million rupees on Friday, Jawaani Jaaneman earned 4.55 million rupees on Saturday and 5.04 million rupees on Sunday, respectively. While on Monday and Tuesday, the film earned Rs 2.03 million rupees and Rs 1.94 million rupees respectively and finally earned Rs 1.86 million rupees on Wednesday. The total of Jawaani Jaaneman at the box office now stands at Rs 18.66 crore.



Pooja Bedi's daughter and Kabir Bedi's granddaughter, Alaya Furniturewala, made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, Saif and Alaya's performances have received love and appreciation from the public. Jawaani Jaaneman is based on a middle-aged man who refuses to grow, until life takes a sharp turn and he has to deal with an adult daughter he had no idea. Stay tuned for this space to get more box office updates.