Jason Priestley admits that he is "heartbroken,quot; by the diagnosis of cancer by Shannen Doherty

Three decades ago, Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty played the twin brothers Brandon and Brenda Walsh, who moved from Minnesota to Beverly Hills in the hit teen drama Fox. Beverly Hills 90210. Last summer, they met on the screen at the restart BH90210. But now, Priestley is worried about her good friend and former co-star after she revealed earlier this week that she had been diagnosed with terminal stage 4 breast cancer.

Priestley said Persons magazine in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Monte Carlo Television Festival that contacted Doherty as soon as the news of his cancer was heard.

"She is overwhelmed with supporters and people approaching her. I have not yet received news from her, but I am sure that I will do so very soon," said Priestley. “Shannen was a big part of my life. Shannen and I will always have a link that is very significant. I am very heartbroken by the news and I wish her and her family the best in this difficult time. "

On Tuesday, three years after revealing he was in remission, Doherty said Good morning america that his cancer had come back and got worse. She said she discovered a year ago that she had stage 4 breast cancer.

Doherty explained that the news would come out in a matter of days due to a lawsuit he filed against State Farm insurance, but he didn't want people to find out that way. Instead, Doherty said he wanted to control the narrative.

#In this day: In 1990, American premiere of Fox TV's "Beverly Hills, 90210," starring Luke Perry, Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty. pic.twitter.com/wmhSLQVoW4 – Papaya Films ⁠ (@PapayaFilms) October 4, 2019

The 48-year-old woman said she doesn't believe she has processed the diagnosis of cancer, and that it is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. Doherty admitted that he definitely has days when he asks: "Why me?" And then he says: "Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do.

Doherty said he wanted to keep his battle with cancer private and that he wanted to continue working. She participated in BH90210 last summer, and she said she was motivated to do so due to the death of Luke Perry.

Shannen Doherty explained that it was strange for her to be diagnosed, and then have someone who was apparently healthy first. He added that Perry's death was "shocking,quot; and that it was the least he could do to honor him.

She says she did the reboot and didn't tell anyone about her cancer because she wanted everyone to realize that people with Stage 4 can also work. Doherty added that life does not end at the time he receives the diagnosis, and that cancer patients have yet to live.



