Jason Gillespie will join England Lions coaching staff | Cricket News





Jason Gillespie temporarily joins the team of England Lions coaches

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie will temporarily join the coaching staff of the Lions of England during his next tour of Australia.

The former Australian fast pitcher will spend 12 days with the red ball team starting February 8.

Both Gillespie and his Somerset counterpart Jason Kerr will join the staff of Lions head coach Richard & # 39; s Dawson as they prepare the team for three games.

Gillespie is head coach of the Sussex sharks

"I am excited for the opportunity to work with Richard Dawson, his support staff and all the players," Gillespie said.

"It's a great opportunity to hear and learn from different people and I hope to add some value to the team from my own cricket experiences."

"Richard is a great friend of mine as someone with whom I played and trained in Yorkshire and played against Australia, so I know what an excellent person and leader he is. It will be a lot of fun and a really rewarding experience."

The first game of the Lions is against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart, as of February 15. They then face Australia A in a pink ball game day and night at the MCG before finishing the tour against a New South Wales XI.

Spinner Dom Bess and batter Zak Crawley, who participated in England's recent tour of South Africa, are included in the team.

Gillespie joins the team of coaches of Richard Dawson

With England's senior team ready to return to Australia for the Ashes at the end of 2021, it is hoped that the Lions tour can provide a vital experience for potential members of the Test side.

"This will be a great opportunity for our young bowlers to learn from one of the best in the business," said ECB performance director Mo Bobat.

"Jason was not only a quality bowler, but he is also an excellent coach with a vast experience that will certainly leave a lasting impression on the team."

"Learning to impact the games with the ball in Australian conditions is a great challenge and having Jason on hand to help our players with this is of great value. Without a doubt, it will help them a lot for the future success of Ashes."

"I'm encouraging the entire team and the administrative team to make the most of Jason's time with us, to take advantage of his experience and local knowledge to improve as players and coaches in the coming weeks."