Jameela Jamil comes out as a stranger after landing at the Voguing competition show

Actress Jameela Jamil was forced out as a stranger after she faced a tsunami of fan criticism when it was announced that she would be a judge in a vogging contest.

“Twitter is brutal. That's why I never officially came out as queer, ”he tweeted on Wednesday. "I added a rainbow to my name when I felt ready a few years ago, since it is not easy for the South Asian community to be accepted, and I always answered honestly if they ever asked me directly on Twitter. But I kept it low because I was afraid from the pain of being accused of jumping with the car in a performative way, for something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and confusion when I was a child. "

Ballroom competitions, which include many dance styles, including vogue, have been a great source of pride for LGBTQ people, and people wanted to know why they felt they could be part of that.

But his announcement has silenced his critics.