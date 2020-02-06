Jameela Jamil accused of lying about her role in the new fashion show & # 39; Legendary & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML22574cf3646b7016556287ac2c1aaaab11% %MINIFYHTML22574cf3646b7016556287ac2c1aaaab12%

The actress of & # 39; Good Place & # 39; He says he is only one of the judges of the program, but LGBTQ + stars claim that he is also one of the executive producers along with two non-strange white men.

Stars of LGBTQ + TV shows "Attitude"Y"Transparent"have claimed Jameela Jamil She is more involved in the next HBO Max fashion contest than she is seeing.

"Legendary"It is inspired by the clandestine scene of the LGBTQ + club that gained momentum between the 1960s and 1980s, and will feature divas fighting in teams called & # 39; Casas & # 39; in challenges involving fashion, dance and vogue, for A trophy and a cash prize.

While "The good place"The star Jameela has insisted that she is" just one of the judges "on the show, actress Lysette trace, who stars in the comedy series "Transparent", called her on social media, claiming that she is also "the executive producer along with two white cis (non-rare) men who produced (Netflix series) weird eye".

"I interviewed for this concert. As a mother of a house for almost a decade, it is a kind of amazing when people without connection to our culture get the concert," the transgender star, who is the founding mother of the house of Gorgeous Gucci , wrote

While Jameela insisted that the couple "was not willing to do the same," Trace replied: "I don't have to audition to be a house mother … I am one … I never heard again."

And after Jameela came out as queer on social media, and simultaneously closed the site as "brutal," Trace added, "Being queer doesn't make you a ballroom … The only thing that makes you a ballroom is if you really are of the. ".

Meanwhile, the actor "Pose" Johnny Sibilly He also spoke, while retweeting a thread from podcast writer and host Ira Madison III, and noted: "Jameela once said that she rejected a role as a deaf character because she is not deaf. She announced this publicly to let us know she would never take it in space. It is not illogical that many people of queer color yesterday wanted to know why she, who had not come out as a stranger, would allow herself to be a judge in a ballroom show, a culture she is not familiar with. "

Johnny added: "Miss said basically & # 39; I can prevent it from being popular & # 39; and I am helping to amplify something that otherwise could not exist. BULLS ** T!"

"Pose" star and defender of the rights of transgender people Angelica Ross He also talked about Jameela's casting while "RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race"judge Michelle Visage, who was prominent in the New York ballroom scene, also intervened and insisted: "And they didn't even contact me. You know the T."