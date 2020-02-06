Jacob Stockdale signs a three-year agreement with IRFU | Rugby Union News

The end has scored 16 attempts in 26 appearances in test matches.





Jacob Stockdale's new agreement extends until 2023

Ulster Wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a three-year contract with the IRFU until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The new Stockdale agreement will see it, and compatriot James Ryan, who signed, also signed a new contract earlier this week, under contract with Ireland until at least the next Rugby World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who made his Ulster debut against Benetton in January 2016, reached the final of the 2016 U20 Rugby World Championship with the U20s in Ireland, scoring four attempts in that campaign.

Stockdale said: "I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract. I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know that I will continue to develop as a player in both environments."

"Things have gone really well in Ulster and exciting things are happening in the configuration of Ireland and the IRFU High Performance Center is world class. I look forward to acting in the field for both Ulster and Ireland."

Stockdale made its international debut against the USA. UU. On the 2017 summer tour, scoring a try in the first quarter of the game.

Stockdale reached the ranks of Ulster

He then scored 10 attempts for his country in the 2017/18 season that included seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign, where he was named Championship Player.

David Nucifora, IRFU's performance director, said "Jacob has continued to grow as a player after breaking into the scheme in his six-nation debut season."

"He has acted at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster and has enormous potential to develop further on the international stage."

The winger has scored 16 attempts in his 26 appearances in test matches for Ireland so far and 27 attempts in 63 appearances for the Ulster club.