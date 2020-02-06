Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in one day while tensions rise | Palestine News

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the last 24 hours has increased to at least four, with dozens of others injured amid tensions in separate areas of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces fired on Thursday and delicate Two Palestinians during a demonstration in Jenin against the demolition of a Palestinian house.

One of those killed was named by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA as the 19-year-old student Yazan Abu Tabekh. The second was identified as the Palestinian policeman Tareq Badwan.

The Israeli army said the raid was to demolish the house of Ahmad Qanba, a Palestinian accused of helping a Hamas cell in the West Bank.

What is in Trump's plan for the Middle East?

There were strong clashes with young Palestinians who threw stones at Israeli troops, witnesses said. The army said its forces had "identified several armed terrorists who threw explosive devices and fired at them. The forces responded with riot gear."

However, Jenin's governor Akram Rajoub said the murdered police officer had been standing in front of a nearby police station when he was shot.

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera, reporting from Ramallah, said surveillance images showed that the police officer was not participating in the violence.

"It seemed that he was just watching and doing nothing," said Ibrahim.

Also on Thursday, a Palestinian citizen of Israel was shot dead after opening fire on Israeli police in the Old City of Jerusalem, slightly injuring an officer, according to police.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Israeli forces shot and killed Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, during clashes in Hebron.

Separately, the Israeli army said a Palestinian motorist crashed his car on Thursday morning against a group of Israeli forces, wounding 12, including a serious one, before fleeing the scene.

Ibrahim de Al Jazeera reported that "Israeli forces attacked several cities and towns in the occupied West Bank,quot; in search of the motorist.

"In more than one place, clashes have arisen between the Palestinians and the Israeli army, medical sources tell us there are 80 Palestinians injured," he said.

In reporting from Jerusalem, Harry Fawcett of Al Jazeera said Thursday that the Israeli army is sending a battalion of almost 1,000 additional soldiers to the West Bank.

"It seems that Israeli security forces are preparing for potentially more violence in the coming days," Fawcett said.

Trump's plan

The escalation came amid intense tensions following last week's publication of the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump, which critics say greatly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

The violence has put the plan on an even more unstable ground and has generated fears of a new round of fighting in the decades-long conflict.

The proposal would allow Israel to annex all its settlements and much of the occupied West Bank, which in turn has prompted calls from Israeli nationalists to do so immediately. In return, the plan would grant Palestinians limited autonomy in scattered enclaves surrounded by Israel, but only if they met almost impossible conditions.

Speaking to WAFA early Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Trump's plan "has created this atmosphere of tension and escalation."