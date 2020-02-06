Israel attacks Gaza again amid continued tensions over Trump's plan | Israel News

%MINIFYHTMLe5070e1516ed11a9455974fe62ea6c0e11% %MINIFYHTMLe5070e1516ed11a9455974fe62ea6c0e12%

Israeli planes attacked Hamas' positions in Gaza early Thursday after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons across the border, the Israeli army said in a statement.

Palestinian security sources and witnesses in Gaza reported attacks on unspecified targets north of the al-Shati refugee camp near Gaza City and a Hamas facility in the southern Gaza Strip. They said no one was injured.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe5070e1516ed11a9455974fe62ea6c0e13% %MINIFYHTMLe5070e1516ed11a9455974fe62ea6c0e14%

On Wednesday night, the Israeli army reported: "Two mortar shells were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,quot; in open areas.

%MINIFYHTMLe5070e1516ed11a9455974fe62ea6c0e15% %MINIFYHTMLe5070e1516ed11a9455974fe62ea6c0e16%

There were no reported victims.

Trump's plan for the Middle East

The incidents occur as part of almost daily exchanges along the border of separation between Gaza and Israel after the announcement last week of the plan for the Middle East proposed by the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The Palestinians strongly rejected the plan that promised a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and gave Israel an "undivided capital,quot; in Jerusalem. Palestinian leaders and people have promised to "fight the agreement."

READ MORE Trump reveals his plan for the Middle East amid Palestinian rejections

Since then, Israel deployed additional troops near the Gaza separation barrier and in the occupied Jordan Valley in the West Bank, which according to the plan would be annexed to Israel.

Trump's plan seeks to disarm Hamas, the group that has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and is designated by the United States as a "terrorist,quot; organization.

Hamas spokesman Abdellatif Al-Qanoun He told Al Jazeera last week that the group rejected the plan.

"Hamas will not accept being disarmed. It is not acceptable to talk about the disarmament of Hamas or any other Palestinian resistance faction."

"The Palestinian resistance arm is legitimate and our right to defend ourselves against this brutal occupation is legally guaranteed."

Israel has launched three major assaults on Gaza since 2008, but over the past year, Palestinian resistance groups have gradually achieved an informal truce with Israel, under which Israel has eased its paralyzing blockade of the besieged enclave.

But last November, tensions rose after Israel killed a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad armed group in Gaza and launched attacks that killed at least 36 Palestinians.