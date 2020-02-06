Is Wuhan's coronavirus outbreak threatening Xi's power? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLa432812dad5d2cc04cb4b4a2d41a432711% %MINIFYHTMLa432812dad5d2cc04cb4b4a2d41a432712%

A deadly coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan of China is proving to be one of the greatest evidence of President Xi Jingping's eight-year leadership.

The rapid spread of the disease, which was first detected at the end of December, led the Chinese authorities to place the central city and its surroundings under an unprecedented blockade, confining millions in their homes.

Since the drastic measure was announced on January 23, anger has grown on Chinese social networks, and some authorities accuse the authorities of hiding information from the public and reacting slowly when the virus was first detected.

Some 636 people died in the outbreak, while at least 31,161 others became ill, according to the government on Friday.

Amid the anger and frustration, China's most powerful governing body recognized earlier this week "deficiencies and difficulties,quot; in its response to the crisis. Although he gave no further details, the statement was a rare admission of guilt to the Politburo Standing Committee.

Xi, who chaired the meeting, called for "resolute actions to contain the spread of the epidemic,quot; and warned those who disobey the committee's command, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

The committee members also determined that the outbreak was "an important test of China's system and governance capacity,quot; and said "we should summarize the experience and draw a lesson from it," according to Xinhua.

The statement, some observers say, is testimony to a growing concern among China's leading leaders about what the outbreak could mean for the country's strictly controlled political system.

WHO: Coronavirus is a "global health emergency,quot;

While the World Health Organization (WHO) commended China for the extraordinary measures it took to limit the spread of the virus, as well as the speed with which scientists identified its genome, an expert told the Financial Times that authorities had not taken appropriate measures. in the early stages of the outbreak.

John Mackenzie, a member of the WHO emergency committee, said officials in Wuhan "tried to keep the figures silent for a while."

Zhou Xianwang, the mayor of Wuhan, later told state media that the local government's response "was not good enough,quot; and offered to resign. He also said that information about the outbreak was not shared fast enough, but attributed the delay to the government bureaucracy.

Li Mingjiang, coordinator of the China Program at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said local officials "made a major miscalculation,quot; and that "there was no doubt,quot; that Xi would have ordered a faster response if he had been informed immediately from the situation in Wuhan. .

Xi Jinping (center) with the other six members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of China (File: Wang Zhao / AFP)

Other analysts, however, disagreed.

Steve Tsang, director of the Institute of China at SOAS University in London, argued that it was the president who had to take responsibility.

"You cannot have him as the undisputed and undisputed leader of China on the one hand, and then say that, under his surveillance, under his charge, the virus is being handled badly and has nothing to do with him," Tsang said, adding that Xi handled the crisis "very badly."

Since becoming head of the Communist Party in 2012 and president of the state the following year, Xi has transformed his office, while taking strong action against dissidents, tightening controls over the media and the Internet, and supervising a vast anti-corruption campaign, which critics said was intended to purge opponents.

The Communist Party in 2018 also abolished the term limits for the presidency, a measure that could allow Xi to remain as president when his second term ends in 2023.

Tsang predicts that Xi will only impose tighter controls if public anger grew due to the coronavirus crisis.

"Anyone who challenges Xi Jinping inside the party will be crushed. They know he is relentless."

Travelers wear facial masks while walking outside the Beijing train station in Beijing on Monday, January 20, 2020. China reported on Monday a sharp increase in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the busiest travel period in the country, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein) (The Associated Press)

Richard Javad Heydarian, an Asia-Pacific political analyst and regular contributor to the Foreign Relations Council, said Xi's "cult of personality,quot; is the core of the problem, because it made local officials more afraid to deliver the "bad,quot; news "to Beijing.

"The problem is with the blatant centralization of Xi Jinping's power as no one since Mao Zedong," he said, comparing the current Chinese president with the founding leader of the People's Republic of China.

These enormous powers should have been enough for Xi to decisively address the latest health crisis, said Heydardian, based in the Philippine capital of Manila. Instead, "fearful,quot; local officials of Xi's anger tried to hide the situation even when health authorities alerted WHO about the new virus..

Coronavirus: walking through the zero zone

"The scientists lived up to expectations. But in terms of China being open to its own people and putting the necessary measures at the national level, we still saw significant delays, if not cover-up," Heydardian added.

On December 31, Chinese health officials notified WHO about pneumonia of unknown cause suggested that the central government in Beijing was aware of the spread of the disease in Wuhan from the beginning, but could not act quickly, he said.

Economic consequences

The coronavirus outbreak has also affected the Chinese economy, which was already facing some winds against it before the crisis began, said Calvin Cheng, an expert on China's economy and commerce at the Institute for Strategic and International Studies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia .

In the short term, the crisis is decreasing spending, as numerous travel restrictions and store closures mean that more people stay at home despite the Lunar New Year holidays, he said.

According to a Bloomberg report, up to $ 140 billion in expenses during the Lunar New Year vacations were erased due to the outbreak. And an Chinese government economist said the outbreak could drag economic growth below five percent.

In the long term, it could also cause interruptions in industrial production, as many workers cannot return to work affecting not only the income of the factory, but also the income of the workers, Cheng added.

That will affect not only China, but also the world in general.

"Overall, global economic growth will definitely be negatively affected. The only question is how much. And this again depends on whether the outbreak will evolve as planned, and how fast and effective the Chinese fiscal and monetary stimulus is," he said. Cheng said.

However, Cheng said he doubts that it has a significant effect on Xi's political position.

"As with any crisis anywhere, there will probably be some complaints," he said.

"Local authorities and other provincial officials have had the greatest public rejection instead of the leader, partly due to censorship and related restrictions."