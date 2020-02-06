Is Reza Farahan's husband, Adam, stripping with other men?

It is not your average game night.
In this exclusive clip of the premiere of the Sunday season 8 of Shahs of Sunset, Destiney Rose reveals to Mike shouted some interesting gossip you have heard of Pray Farahanhusband Adam. Specifically, the founder of Liquid Sweets states that Adam has hosted Jenga games, in the absence of Reza.
"The other day, Ali I ended up telling myself, & # 39; When Reza was out of town, Adam was here having a night of board games and it was Strip Jenga & # 39; "Destiney tells Mike.
And, in case the viewers doubt Destiney's word, Bravo shares retrospective images of his conversation with Ali. In fact, Ali doubles the gossip and says he "knows for sure."
In an ironic turn of events, this gossip is revealed as the Shahs of Sunset The gang is in the middle of a game night. Therefore, while Mike is picking up this rumor, Reza is screaming to participate.
How awkward, right?
"If your boyfriend was hanging out with a lot of girls and they were playing strip poker …" Mike watches as he listens to the news.
"I would cut his cock," Destiney replies.
As the tension increases, Destiney and Mike decide that they have to take this gossip to Reza. Instead of waiting until after the party, the couple set aside Reza to chat outside.
"What happens?" Pray nervous question. "What happened?"
"She brought something to my attention," Mike concludes. "And I don't think it's true, but we want to get to the bottom together."
As for Reza's reaction? You can catch that by tuning in Shahs of SunsetSeason 8 will premiere on Sunday, February 9 at p.m. in Bravo.
