Is Reza Farahan's husband, Adam, stripping with other men?

It is not your average game night.

In this exclusive clip of the premiere of the Sunday season 8 of Shahs of Sunset, Destiney Rose reveals to Mike shouted some interesting gossip you have heard of Pray Farahanhusband Adam. Specifically, the founder of Liquid Sweets states that Adam has hosted Jenga games, in the absence of Reza.

"The other day, Ali I ended up telling myself, & # 39; When Reza was out of town, Adam was here having a night of board games and it was Strip Jenga & # 39; "Destiney tells Mike.

And, in case the viewers doubt Destiney's word, Bravo shares retrospective images of his conversation with Ali. In fact, Ali doubles the gossip and says he "knows for sure."

In an ironic turn of events, this gossip is revealed as the Shahs of Sunset The gang is in the middle of a game night. Therefore, while Mike is picking up this rumor, Reza is screaming to participate.

How awkward, right?