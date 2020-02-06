Ireland: housing shortage at the center of the electoral debate | Ireland news

%MINIFYHTMLf226b2b467cc43aa47112ebc5412d92711% %MINIFYHTMLf226b2b467cc43aa47112ebc5412d92712%

Ireland is one of the fastest growing economies in Europe, but the sudden boom after years of economic austerity has left the country with a critical shortage of affordable housing.

That has led to a sharp increase in homelessness.

The crisis is a defining issue before the general elections this weekend.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Dublin.