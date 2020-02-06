Iraqis question the United States' claim that Iran-backed militia attacked the base

NEPTIS, Iraq – The white Kia van left the desert road and rumbled on a dirt track, stopping near a swamp. Soon there was a flash and a tearing sound when the first rocket fired from the truck rose to Iraq's K-1 military base.
The rockets wounded six people and killed an American contractor, unleashing a chain of events that took the United States and Iran to the brink of war.
The United States blamed an Iraqi militia with close ties to Iran and bombed five of the group's bases. Angry Iraqis stormed the US embassy. The United States then killed Iran's top general. Iran then fired missiles at US forces and mistakenly shot down a passenger plane, killing 176 people.
But Iraqi intelligence and military officials have raised questions about who fired the rockets that started the spiral of events, saying they believe it is unlikely that the militia that the United States blamed for the attack, Khataib Hezbollah, has led him to cape.
Iraqi officials acknowledge that they have no direct evidence to link the rocket attack on December 27 to one group or another. And elements of Iraq's security forces have close ties with Iran, which could make them reluctant to blame a force linked to Iran.
US officials insist they have solid evidence that Khataib Hezbollah carried out the attack, although they have not made it public.
Iraqi officials say their doubts are based on circumstantial evidence and long experience in the area where the attack took place.
The rockets were launched from a Sunni Muslim part of the Kirkuk province known for the attacks of the Islamic State, a Sunni terrorist group, which would have turned the area into hostile territory for a Shiite militia like Khataib Hezbollah.
Khataib Hezbollah has not been present in Kirkuk Province since 2014.
However, the Islamic State had carried out three attacks relatively close to the base in the 10 days prior to the attack on K-1. Iraqi intelligence officials sent reports to the Americans in November and December warning that ISIS intended to attack K-1, an Iraqi air base in Kirkuk province that is also used by US forces.
And Kia's abandoned van was found less than 1,000 feet from the site of an ISIS execution in September of five Shia buffalo shepherds.
All these facts point to the Islamic State, Iraqi officials say.
"All indications are that it was Daesh," said Brig. General Ahmed Adnan, the Iraqi intelligence chief of the federal police in K-1, uses the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State. “I told you about the three incidents in the days before the area: we know Daesh's movements.
“We, as Iraqi forces, cannot even reach this area unless we have great strength because it is not safe. How could it be that someone who doesn't know the area can come here and find that firing position and launch an attack? "
Khataib Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack, and no group has claimed it.
US officials, however, said they had multiple threads of intelligence that indicated that Khataib Hezbollah carried it out.
US investigators examined the collection of Kia, which yielded evidence that helped attribute the attack to Khataib Hezbollah, said two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence issues. They did not say what happened to the truck that connected it with the group.
A US official said they had also intercepted communications showing the group's participation.
US officials said there were 11 rocket attacks in November and December against Iraqi bases used by US or coalition forces. An official said that for more than half of those attacks, including the December 27 attack, the United States had great confidence that Khataib Hezbollah was responsible.
The United States has not presented any of its intelligence publicly. Nor has he shared intelligence with Iraq.
"We have asked the US side to share with us any information, any evidence, but they have not sent us any information," said Lt. Gen. Muhammad al-Bayati, chief of staff of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. an interview.
Iraq's chief intelligence and counter-terrorism director, Abu Ali al-Basri, said the United States did not consult Iraq before carrying out the December 29 counterattacks against Khataib Hezbollah.
"They didn't ask for my analysis of what happened in Kirkuk and they didn't share their information either," he said. "Usually, they would do both."
Despite the fact that US and Iraqi forces work side by side in counterterrorism, US intelligence and defense officials said the United States does not always share sensitive intelligence with Iraq because Iranian agents have penetrated the Baghdad government and will provide intelligence to Tehran.
Iraqi intelligence officials said it was difficult to evaluate American claims without seeing American intelligence.
They said they saw nothing unusual in the truck or rockets used in the December 27 attack that would have connected them to Khataib Hezbollah. The truck was a standard Kia van, except that its bed had been equipped with rocket launchers, they said. The rockets – 107 mm Katyushas – are used by all parties in Iraq.
General Adnan said he delivered the truck to the Americans, and that US investigators removed any fragment of rocket and an unexploded rocket from the Iraqi side of the base, so it would be difficult for Iraqis to conduct a deeper forensic investigation. .
A discrepancy in intelligence refers to the amount of rockets fired. The Americans said 31 rockets were launched.
Iraqi witnesses, including General Adnan, who was the first to arrive at the truck, counted 11.
Several Iraqi officers at the K-1 base thought there could be up to 16 but definitely not 31.
Ali Farhan, a farmer and the mayor of Neptis, a small town about four miles from K-1 and just one mile from the launch site, said he was out talking to his brother about the plow the next morning when he saw a truck coming from the southwest – friendly territory of the Islamic State. The truck turned to a dirt track, traveled about half a mile or so, stopped and turned off the lights.
About 35 minutes later, at 7:20 p.m., he saw the first rocket bow in the sky. General Adnan did the same, to whom the mayor had asked for help and who was driving as fast as he could on the dirt road to the truck to stop him.
"I immediately called the headquarters and warned them that the rockets had begun to launch towards our base," General Adnan recalled.
When he reached the truck, he discovered that the attack could have been worse. There were three racks of 12 launchers, but less than half seemed to have had rockets in them and of those four they had not been able to launch. That would mean a maximum of 14 rockets were fired.
The attack was hardly unforeseen. On November 6, the Iraqi National Security Council sent a report to the Americans stating that since last October, "ISIS terrorists have struggled to attack the K-1 base in Kirkuk district by indirect fire (Katyusha rockets ) ".
An intelligence report sent to US officials on December 25 said that Islamic State fighters were trying to gain ground northwest of K-1.
General Adnan said he had warned Americans about the possibility of a rocket attack on K-1 as recently as lunch on the day of the attack when Iraqis had invited US commanders at the base for security talks about tikka chicken , rice and kebabs.
An Iraqi Federal Police commander, Colonel Talib Madhloum al-Tamimi, said he had begged the Americans to keep their reconnaissance balloon in the air to help prevent an attack, but that the balloon had fallen that day for maintenance, said.
General Adnan said three rockets fell on the Iraqi side of the K-1 base, one on the perimeter fence and about seven on the US side. At least one hit an ammunition store on the American side, causing a major secondary explosion.
Unlike most attacks against Iraqi and US targets, it had victims. Four US soldiers and two Iraqi federal police were injured. The civil contractor who was killed, An Iraqi-born American named Nawres Waleed Hamid worked as an interpreter for Americans.
For the chief of staff on the Iraqi side of the base, Brig. Gen. Amer Isa Hassan, the logical conclusion was that the Islamic State was responsible. "The nearby villages here are Turkmen and Arabs," he said. “There is sympathy with Daesh there. Why do we resort to blaming Hezbollah or others?
The Islamic State has been increasingly active in this part of Kirkuk province over the past year, carrying out almost daily attacks with roadside bombs and ambushes with small arms.
Six days after the attack on the base, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper He told reporters: "As you know, last Friday, US forces were attacked by Khataib Hezbollah at a base near Kirkuk."
When US officials informed the Iraqi prime minister that they were about to bomb Khataib Hezbollah's bases in retaliation, the Iraqis were surprised.
Iraqi officials said the group had not had a presence in Kirkuk province in years. They said that the only time he was active there was in 2014 during the first days of the fight against the Islamic State.
Muhammad Muhi, spokesman for Khataib Hezbollah, denied that the militia was responsible for the attack on K-1. The group was only in Kirkuk province for 80 days in 2014, he said in an interview.
If the Americans had evidence that Khataib Hezbollah carried out the attack, he said, they should "share it."
US officials said the group has operated throughout Iraq and has carried out routine attacks on Sunni territory.
The US attacks on Khataib Hezbollah on January 2 and the drone attack that killed the Iranian and Iraqi military leaders at the Baghdad airport the next day caused widespread anger against the US presence in Iraq and A vote in the Parliament of Iraq to expel all US forces.
The United States has about 5,000 soldiers in Iraq, whose main mission is to fight against the Islamic State and train the Iraqi army. The Iraqi government has not yet formally asked the Americans to leave, but officials on both sides report that relations have been strained.
Iraqi officials say there are many unanswered questions about who was responsible for the K-1 attack.
"The identity has not yet been confirmed," said Abdul Hussain al-Hunain, an assistant to Mr. Abdul Mahdi, who served as prime minister until Saturday. "There are certain suspicions and I don't intend to know everything, but it could be ISIS or the Baath party," he said, referring to the unhappy remains of the Sunni establishment that dominated Iraq before the 2003 US invasion. "The situation is complicated in Iraq."
Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt contributed reports from Washington and Falih Hassan of Baghdad.