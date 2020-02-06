Iraqis question the United States' claim that Iran-backed militia attacked the base

NEPTIS, Iraq – The white Kia van left the desert road and rumbled on a dirt track, stopping near a swamp. Soon there was a flash and a tearing sound when the first rocket fired from the truck rose to Iraq's K-1 military base.

The rockets wounded six people and killed an American contractor, unleashing a chain of events that took the United States and Iran to the brink of war.

The United States blamed an Iraqi militia with close ties to Iran and bombed five of the group's bases. Angry Iraqis stormed the US embassy. The United States then killed Iran's top general. Iran then fired missiles at US forces and mistakenly shot down a passenger plane, killing 176 people.

But Iraqi intelligence and military officials have raised questions about who fired the rockets that started the spiral of events, saying they believe it is unlikely that the militia that the United States blamed for the attack, Khataib Hezbollah, has led him to cape.