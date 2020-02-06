Iraqi protesters demonstrate in Najaf after deadly clashes with Sadristas | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTMLbb49c93e6a2fece0fc6acc269cd7d98211% %MINIFYHTMLbb49c93e6a2fece0fc6acc269cd7d98212%

Hundreds of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets of the sacred city of Najaf, in Iraq, and have returned to the place of deadly clashes with supporters of the influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr. the previous night.

The crowd denounced the violence on Thursday as they demonstrated through the streets of the southern city, saying they planned to reestablish a protest camp that had become their focal point. Amid demonstrations of months calling for a complete reform of the political system in Iraq.

"We came to Sadrayn Square, which al-Sadr supporters had taken from us yesterday," Muslim Abbas, a 21-year-old student in Najaf, told Al Jazeera when the rally came to an end.

"We don't want more violence or fighting. We just want to install our tents again," he said, adding that al-Sadr's Saraya al-Salam militia, also known as the blue hats because of their distinctive helmet, did not. Try to prevent crowds from entering the site.

Night of violence

It was a different scene on Wednesday night when clashes broke out when al-Sadr supporters moved to force the protesters after the Shiite leader called his followers to help security forces clear roads and ensure the reopening of schools and businesses after months of protests.

After anti-government protesters tried to prevent al-Sadr's supporters from entering the square, the blue hats responded by throwing gasoline bombs and burning the protesters' shops while the shots rang, according to witnesses.

At least seven people died and more than 120 were injured, Ali al-Bayati of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission told Al Jazeera. Medical sources in Najaf calculate the death toll at nine.

An al-Sadr supporter told Al Jazeera on Thursday that the followers of the Shiite leader still had control of the square.

"The Sadristas are not responsible for the situation that intensified. It was they who tried to keep us away. But we have dealt with them," said a member of Saray al-Salam, who declined to share his name. "The square is still under our control, but peaceful protesters are allowed in," he added.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who remains a caretaker after resigning in November amid pressure from the protest movement, called on Thursday to establish a committee to investigate the events in Najaf.

Meanwhile, the governor of Najaf, Luay al-Yassiri, announced that public services and classes would be suspended on Thursday, with Iraqi media reported that it also held emergency talks with Iraqi Interior Minister Yasin al-Yassri, who arrived in the city the night before.

As events took place on Wednesday, Iraq’s prime minister, Mohamed Allawi, called for calm in a Twitter post. In describing the situation as "painful," he asked the interim government of Abdul Mahdi to "protect the protesters until a new government is formed that responds to the demands of the public."

Growing violence

Wednesday's deadly incident is part of a series of violent clashes between al-Sadr supporters and anti-government protesters amid a growing division between the two sides.

Tensions increased in Iraq after President Barham Salih announced on Sunday the appointment of Allawi as the new designated prime minister, a measure rejected by protesters. redemanding the end of corruption, better economic opportunities and basic services.

Al-Sadr had initially backed the protest movement, which began in early October in the capital, Baghdad, and in southern Iraq, mainly Shia. But since then he has changed his position several times, withdrawing his support before the appointment of Allawi, which led some of his supporters to leave the protest camps.

Then he called his followers to return to the streets, only for later change positions again and urge them to "unite to reveal saboteurs and nationalist suitors helping security forces."

"Blue hats have to pave the way for this with love, peace and compassion," he wrote on Twitter.

Observers have signaled the withdrawal of al-Sadr's support for the protest movement as part of its agreement with the largest parliamentary blocs in the country, most of which are backed by Iran, to nominate Allawi for the post of prime minister.

According to Iraqi researcher Zeidon Kinani, Wednesday night's events in Najaf will likely be extended to other cities.

"Al-Sadr is trying to control the streets and keep his silence in exchange for his new partnership with Iran."

"He could not do it in Baghdad, therefore, he is doing it today in Najaf," Kinani said.

"Similar acts of his Saray al-Salam militia will happen again in other provinces," he added.

On Thursday, witnesses said 10 people were injured in clashes in the central city of Karbala. between anti-government protesters and supporters of al-Sadr. The calm soon returned after the security forces intervened to break the fighting in Tarbiya Square.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Iraq issued an energetic statement Thursday condemning the violence in Najaf.

"It is reprehensible that armed groups are allowed to violate Iraq's rule of law with impunity against peaceful citizens who practice their democratic right to freedom of expression, including demands for political and economic reform," the statement said.

"The Government of Iraq and its Security Forces have an obligation to put an end to this violence, which includes the kidnapping and murder of civilian activists and journalists, as well as beatings, use of real fire and the burning of tents in peaceful demonstrations." "

The United Nations Mission in Iraq also denounced the violence and said in a statement that "peaceful protesters must be protected at all times."

More than 500 people have died since the protests began in October, and human rights groups accuse the country's security forces of using excessive force against protesters.

Abdallah al-Salam contributed to this report from Baghdad, Ahmed al-Najafi of Najaf