Iowa Caucus: Buttigieg, Sanders almost tied as close results | News

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are almost tied to the Democratic committees of the US state of Iowa, with almost all the results counted in a contest marred by technical problems and delays in the reports.

The race remained too early to convene early Thursday, with 97 percent of the newsrooms. Party officials rushed to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans met in caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat President Donald Trump will face in November.

A new batch of results published just after midnight reduced the margin between Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont. Buttigieg has an advantage of three delegates state delegates of 2,098 counted.

The stagnant contest gives Buttigieg and Sanders a boost of momentum as they try to get away from the crowded field. The almost complete results show Senator Elizabeth Warren, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar behind.

Delays and more delays

But the results in Iowa were muddied by the dazzling collapse of the caucus reporting process in a state that traditionally starts presidential nomination contests. Iowa officials initially attributed a delay in reporting the results to technical problems with an application that precincts presidents were supposed to use to register votes, and then delays when those volunteers tried to call the party to present their totals. .

Even when the total number of results increased on Wednesday, the obstacles remained. Some counting sheets were sent to the party headquarters in Des Moines through the mail, which contributed to the delay.

Much of the political world has already focused its attention on the next New Hampshire, which holds the first primary elections in the nomination fight of the 2020 Democrats on Tuesday. Both Buttigieg and Sanders are the main contenders there too.

A precinct worker counts the votes of the Iowa Democratic caucus by hand, as the results of the caucus are counted manually after a Democratic presidential caucus at the West Des Moines Christian church in West Des Moines, Iowa (Jim Bourg / Reuters)

The two men are separated by 40 years of age and conflicting ideologies.

Sanders, a self-styled 78-year-old democratic socialist, has been a progressive power for decades. Buttigieg, a former 38-year-old municipal official, represents the most moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win presidential primary delegates.

Their strength in Iowa placed them in the sights of their rivals when the race moved to New Hampshire. Biden, who did not meet expectations in Iowa, considered Buttigieg and Sanders as risky options for Democrats, given the relative inexperience of the former mayor and the senator's descriptions of himself as a socialist.

Sanders is making his second run for the White House. He surprised many Democrats in 2016 with his strong challenge to Hillary Clinton, but entered the 2020 contest as a favorite. He has led the field in fundraising despite avoiding high-dollar donors.

The constituency's captain, Carl Voss, of Des Moines, shows the application of Iowa Democratic Party caucus reports on his phone outside the headquarters of the Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines (Nati Harnik / AP Photo)

Sanders and his supporters raised problems with the primary process after the 2016 elections, which led the National Democratic Committee to make changes that affected Iowa reporting regulations.

As a result, Iowa released three sets of caucus data: the counting of voter preferences at the beginning of the caucus; their preferences after supporters of candidates who reached less than 15 percent made a second choice; and the results of equivalent state delegates.

The final results of the alignment are used to determine the equivalents of state delegates, which is the metric that the AP news agency has long used to call the winner of the caucus. Democrats choose their nominee based on total delegates.

With 97 percent of the informational venues, Sanders leads the first alignment results and has a narrower advantage in the final alignment.