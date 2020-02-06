Home Latest News Indonesians restless about quarantine plan | Indonesia News

Indonesians restless about quarantine plan | Indonesia News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Indonesians restless about quarantine plan | Indonesia News
%MINIFYHTML8ffaf0ac52aceaf8231a4e78da3acd8211% %MINIFYHTML8ffaf0ac52aceaf8231a4e78da3acd8212%

Indonesia is one of the few countries in its region that still reports a case of coronavirus.

On Sunday, 243 people were evacuated from Wuhan and are quarantined at a remote air force base.

%MINIFYHTML8ffaf0ac52aceaf8231a4e78da3acd8213%%MINIFYHTML8ffaf0ac52aceaf8231a4e78da3acd8214%

But as Jessica Washington of Al Jazeera reports from Natuna, Indonesia, the plan has caused panic among some residents.

%MINIFYHTML8ffaf0ac52aceaf8231a4e78da3acd8215% %MINIFYHTML8ffaf0ac52aceaf8231a4e78da3acd8216%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©