Indian artists join the campaign against discriminatory law | India News

%MINIFYHTMLf73aa5e022a5a61cf2d3f3634fa0d13f11% %MINIFYHTMLf73aa5e022a5a61cf2d3f3634fa0d13f12%
Artists from all over India join the campaign against a controversial citizenship law.
They say they are using their work to show how the law is unfair and discriminatory, especially against Muslims.
%MINIFYHTMLf73aa5e022a5a61cf2d3f3634fa0d13f13%%MINIFYHTMLf73aa5e022a5a61cf2d3f3634fa0d13f14%
Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera reports from New Delhi.
%MINIFYHTMLf73aa5e022a5a61cf2d3f3634fa0d13f15% %MINIFYHTMLf73aa5e022a5a61cf2d3f3634fa0d13f16%