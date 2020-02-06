India: Mother, school principal arrested for anti-CAA game | News

%MINIFYHTML662449e83825c86349c972699d103ae211% %MINIFYHTML662449e83825c86349c972699d103ae212%

Bidar, India – A single mother, whose 11-year-old son participated in a critical work of a new citizenship law, was arrested along with the director of the school in southern Karnataka state, which provoked criticism from social media activists and users.

Najumunissa and Fareeda Begum were arrested on January 30 on charges of sedition, a crime not subject to bail, which sparked a debate about the misuse of the sedition law of the colonial era against people protesting against the Amendment Law of Citizenship (CAA) approved last December.

The mother has been accused of inciting the use of abusive language, a police officer told the NDTV news channel. "She taught her daughter to introduce new words that were not in the original script," the officer told NDTV.

Bidar district police have questioned students, aged 9 to 12, from Shaheen Urdu Elementary School several times during the past week for their roles in the work on citizenship law.

Although the police deny it, the school authorities say that the seven children who represented the work were interrogated three times.

Bidar school sedition case: the student's mother and the arrested principal will not be able to obtain bail until February 4. The youngest students who were questioned by game cops are 9 years old. @prajwalmanipal writes #CAA_NRC https://t.co/kQibB6vqCX – Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) January 31, 2020

"They wanted several children sent to the deputy superintendent of the police office, but we refused, citing the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. They did not follow the guidelines while interrogating the children," says Thouseef Madikere, group CEO. Shaheen.

"It was only after the images became viral that they began bringing officials from the child welfare department for subsequent sessions."

Amnesty India has asked the police to drop the sedition charges against Najumunissa and Begum and has asked for his release.

"The law of sedition is excessively vague and broad, which makes it an easy tool to quell dissent and public debate. There is no good way to apply sedition," he said in a tweet.

Discriminatory law

The Indian nationalist government of India says the CAA aims to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities in three neighboring countries, but the new law blocks the naturalization of Muslims.

There is no good way to apply sedition. 🚫 Does not comply with international human rights law.

🚫 Violates the right to freedom of expression under the Indian Constitution.

“It goes against the tradition of tolerance of India.#BidarSedition – Amnesty India (@AIIndia) February 5, 2020

Opposition activists and politicians have described the CAA as divisive, discriminatory and against the country's secular constitution.

The work was a small act of dissent that reflects the protests led by young people nationwide against the implementation of the CAA, along with the government's plan to implement the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Registry (NPR) .

The government says it has yet to decide on the implementation of NRC, but protesters say that NPR is a precursor to NRC, which could be used by the government as a tool to filter millions of the country's Muslim population.

The work was done on January 21, after which a case was presented for words apparently pronounced against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a video clip began circulating on social media.

The images that showed the police questioning students widely shared on social networks caused a protest (Harsha Vadlamani / Al Jazeera)

"The rats ate my papers, then the cats ate the rats, which in turn were eaten by the dogs. The local municipality took the dogs, so my papers are already with the government," two students seem to say in the video.

Sitting in the audience that afternoon, when the play took place at the annual Shaheen English Elementary and Secondary School Day celebration, was the local journalist Muhammed Yousuf Raheem.

He was broadcasting live on Facebook the parody of which his son was a part. Raheem, who has since hidden, may not have expected the video to go viral, and he certainly wasn't prepared for the consequences.

A local man identified by local media as Neelesh Rakshaal filed a sedition case against Raheem and the school at the New Town police station in Bidar, which is near the borders of Karnataka with the states of Maharashtra and Telangana.

Public protest

The images that showed the police questioning students widely shared on social networks caused a protest.

The police say that it was Najumunissa who wrote the lines of his daughter and had her repeat "jootey maarengey (we'll hit you with shoes)" several times on stage.

The footwear that the boy brandished as an accessory is now part of the evidence gathered by the police. The two women arrested will be detained in the Bidar district jail until February 10, when a court is expected to hear their cases.

Najumunissa, a single mother, moved to Bidar from Hallikhed, a small town 34 km (21 miles) away, with her only daughter.

The family's main source of income is a farm they rented. The daughter, who is now being treated by her landlord, continues to attend school and feeds the ambitions of becoming a doctor.

Although he is a student of half a Urdu, he likes English poetry. She also participated in the Republic Day celebrations last year, she says. "It was a play about the harmful effects of the dowry system among Muslims."

The president of the Karnataka Women's Congress, Pushpa Amarnath, who was waiting outside Bidar prison to obtain permission to meet with women, told Al Jazeera that it is inhuman to arrest a single mother without making any security arrangements and the welfare of the child.

"The students of all the colleges and universities of India are protesting," he told Al Jazeera.

"Sedition cases are the only weapon the government has now. Whoever speaks against the government now is a deshdrohi (traitor). It is the only way they can control people now."

Supreme Court Guidelines

But DL Nagesh, the Bidar police superintendent, says the police have no choice but to present a case based on the complaint they received.

"We have to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court in these matters. The plaintiff in this case mentioned deshdroha (sedition), so we had to file a complaint in the relevant sections. It is only after the investigation, when we file a sheet of charges, which the court of law will examine the case. "

The Bidar-based Shaheen group runs 43 schools and colleges in nine states.

"The group had received a state award from Karnataka for their contribution to education in 2013," said Madikere, CEO of the Shaheen group.

"Our school is multicultural. We have Muslims, Hindus, Jains, Christians and Sikhs among our students," he told Al Jazeera.

"Almost 50 percent of them are Muslims, so we think it is important to organize a work on a subject that affects the community in general."

Babu Wali, a member of the BJP state executive committee of Bidar, accused the school of evading responsibility after controversy. "How is it possible that a large institution like Shaheen allows children to come and speak on stage without any rehearsal before principal or teachers?

Madikere, however, He does not regret organizing the play against the CAA.

"Our children should be aware of what is happening in society. How can we teach social sciences as part of our curriculum and ignore something like this Law? We could have avoided those particular lines in the work, but we have to raise awareness about NRC and CAA. There is discussion everywhere and there is fear among Muslims. "