In search of the soul of India: from Mughals to modi | Religion

Writer and journalist Aatish Taseer returns to India, his country of birth, to explore the changes in this deeply religious but secular nation.

It analyzes in depth the tensions between Hindus and Muslims, and how the hardline government of the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, has fueled anger among Indians of different religions.

Cows are a sensitive issue in India: sacred to Hindus and merchandise for Muslims. Taseer meets the families of merchants and cow herders who have become targets of Hindu nationalist anger.

Aatish also encounters Hindus who believe that Muslim men are forcing Hindu women to convert to Islam as a form of "Jihad Love," and discovers the dangers they are willing to do to prevent Hindu women from marrying men. Muslims.

It also examines the history of the country of religious government, which dates back to the Mughal Empire and beyond. Find answers about why India is in this position today and what awaits this religiously diverse nation founded on secular principles.

Source: Al Jazeera