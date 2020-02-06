In pictures: Turkish plane slips off the runway, is divided into three

%MINIFYHTML555893840212293cd45861469bbd9aff11% %MINIFYHTML555893840212293cd45861469bbd9aff12%

A Turkish plane slipped off a runway, crashed into a ditch and broke into three pieces while landing in bad weather in Istanbul on Wednesday.

At least three people died and dozens were injured in the accident.

Emergency workers, assisted by an excavator, recovered a body under the wreckage before the rescue mission ended.

Prosecutors opened an investigation into the accident, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported.

Pegasus is a privately owned airline based in Istanbul that flies 97 routes, mainly within Turkey and to destinations in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Last month, a Pegasus plane with 164 people on board slipped off the runway at the same Istanbul airport. There were no deaths or injuries in that incident on January 7.

In January 2018, another Boeing 737 of the Pegasus fleet slipped off a runway at Trabzon Airport in northeastern Turkey, and fell down a dirt embankment. None of the 168 passengers and crew members were injured.