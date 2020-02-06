Ice Cube will portray the boxing coach in & # 39; Flint Strong & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML336669f1ac77294ca1eabd6717fa2a4211% %MINIFYHTML336669f1ac77294ca1eabd6717fa2a4212%

The film itself will be the Universal Pictures adaptation of a 2015 documentary about Claressa & # 39; T-Rex & # 39; Shields, who won the gold medal for women's boxing at the London Olympics in 2012.

Ice CubeThe next film will be a knockout: he has signed up to play a coach in the history of real-life boxing. "Strong flint".

The rapper / actor joined the cast of Universal Pictures' dramatic adaptation of "T-Rex," a 2015 documentary about the teen boxing prodigy Claressa & # 39; T-Rex & # 39; Shields, who won the inaugural Olympic gold medal for women's boxing when the sport was first presented as a competitive event at the London Olympics in 2012. Ice Cube will play against his coach, Jason Crutchfield.

Actress Ryan Destiny, best known for the musical drama series "Star", will play Claressa, a native of Flint, Michigan, who was 17 when she won gold in the middleweight division and repeated the feat at the 2016 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ice Cube, a big boxing fan, has an impressive team in the ring for the project: "Flint Strong" will mark the directorial debut of "Black Panther"The director of photography, Rachel Morrison, who made history as the first film woman nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 for"Mudbound".

The script will be written by Barry Jenkins, the writer / director of the Best Oscar-winning Film "Moonlight"and coup of 2019"If Beale Street could talk".