ICC Women & # 39; s World Twenty20 in Sky Sports Cricket: How to look at each ball and follow it all | Cricket News

The tournament starts on Friday, February 21; England play their first game on Sunday, February 23









Watch England Women in action at Sky Sports Cricket during the next ICC Women & # 39; s World T20. It all starts on Friday, February 21.

England will begin its commitment to the glory of the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup against South Africa, and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!

The team of Heather Knight, the current World Cup champion of more than 50 years, will also play against the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand in Group B of a tournament they have not won since 2009.

Meanwhile, the four-time champions and hosts, Australia, which crushed England in the 2018 final in Antigua, will face India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

SEE LIVE

Check out our live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket with our program below. Click here to see the full Sky Sports cricket listings.

Friday, 21st of February: Australia vs India, Sydney (8am) – highlights

Saturday, February 22: West Indies vs Thailand, Perth (7am) ​​- highlights

Saturday, February 22: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Perth (11am) – highlights

Sunday, February 23: England vs South Africa, Perth (11am) – most prominent

3:56 England's captain, Heather Knight, believes the team has the players to reach Australia after their 12-4 loss in the women's ash series England's captain, Heather Knight, believes the team has the players to reach Australia after their 12-4 loss in the women's ash series

Monday, February 24: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Perth (7am) ​​- highlights

Monday, February 24: India vs Bangladesh, Perth (11am) – highlights

Wednesday, February 26: England vs Thailand, Canberra (4am) – most prominent

Wednesday, February 26: West Indies vs Pakistan, Canberra (8am)

Thursday, February 27: India vs New Zealand, Melbourne (4am)

Thursday, February 27: Australia vs Bangladesh, Canberra (8am)

Friday, February 28: South Africa vs Thailand, Canberra (4am)

Friday, February 28: England vs Pakistan, Canberra (8am) – most prominent

Saturday, February 29: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (midnight)

Saturday, February 29: India vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne (4am)

Sunday, March 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, Sydney (4am) – highlights

Sunday March 1: England vs West Indies, Sydney (8am) – most prominent

2:03 Danni Wyatt admitted feeling “ gutted & # 39; & # 39; seeing Australia lift the women's WT20 trophy in 2018 Danni Wyatt admitted feeling “ gutted & # 39; & # 39; seeing Australia lift the women's WT20 trophy in 2018

Monday, March 2: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Melbourne (midnight)

Monday, March 2: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne (4am)

Tuesday March 3: Pakistan vs Thailand, Sydney (4am)

Tuesday March 3: West Indies vs South Africa, Sydney (8am)

Thursday, March 5: First semifinal, Sydney (4 a.m.) – highlights

Thursday, March 5: Second semifinal, Sydney (8:00 a.m.) – more highlights

Sunday March 8: Final, Melbourne (7:30 a.m.) – highlights

