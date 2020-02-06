Hugo Lloris says that Tottenham needs consistency to claim the result in the top four | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2533a081f0b3d471a604aa4423195e2011% %MINIFYHTML2533a081f0b3d471a604aa4423195e2012%









Hugo Lloris says the Spurs have had a complicated season & # 39; but they can still finish at the top.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says they are moving away for their winter vacation knowing that the next few weeks will determine the course of their season.

So far, it has been a mixed campaign for the London club, which has seen the head Mauricio Pochettino leave to be replaced by José Mourinho.

But Wednesday's victory in the FA Cup replay over Southampton means they have a fifth round draw against Norwich and a game of the last 16 of the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

In the Premier League, with Tottenham only four points behind Chelsea in fourth place, Lloris insists on qualifying for the next season of the Champions League.

After Southampton's victory, he said: "When we return from this little break (against Aston Villa on February 16), it will be the most important period of the season, the period in which you can win or lose things."

"In the Premier League, we are not in a comfortable situation."

"We will try to do everything possible to catch the teams that are above us, so it will require a lot of consistency."

"We are still alive in the Premier League to get the first four and it will be an exciting season."

"We have had many ups and downs, but we can end the season with strength and that is the best way to prepare for the next one."

"I think there is ambition in the club. The last months were quite complicated, but I think the best answer is in the field."

"We will go game by game, step by step, do our best and see where we are at the end of the season."