How Jamie Gray Hyder feels the transforming power of SVU

Jamie Gray Hyder Remember exactly where he was when he received "the call." This was not a bad call in any way, it was the call inviting her to join Law and order: SVU as a regular series after a series of special appearances.
"I am super grateful that they trusted me with this," Hyder told E! News. "They don't add people so often, so for them to feel that it fit very well, it meant a lot to me."
Hyder made his first appearance at the landmark SVU Season 21 premiere as a young cop interested in going undercover. His character, Officer Katriona "Kat,quot; Tamin, was eventually transferred to the special victims unit as a white shield and after a few episodes, Hyder was promoted from a regular series guest star. He received news while visiting the Hudson Yards of New York City.
"I just started crying," he said. "I had a really difficult year. A lot of people probably don't realize that you can be very successful, and then you won't work for a while. So, really, in 2018, and this is an absolute truth: I was unemployed. worked for 18 months, and then I got this call from all the calls, and it was like, & # 39; you have to be kidding! If I had known this is what I was waiting for, it would have been much easier. "
Needless to say, Hyder's answer was an immediate yes. Now, viewers are learning more about Kat and Hyder is learning more about SVU.
"I think it was one of those fortuitous situations in which Kat, my character, was experiencing the same thing as me as an actress: entering this new squad room, trying to get used to her place in this group and I feel that I was doing exactly the same, exactly the same, which really helps inform. "
Hyder's incorporation into the cast came as SVU He began his year of making history and became the scripted drama of the largest audience in primetime. Before the new season, executive producer returning Warren leight (He previously supervised seasons 13-17) promised that the program would begin to reflect the diverse composition of New York and the New York police. The program has introduced other non-white officers working with the squad, including Hyder & # 39; s Kat, but the LGBTQ ratio has not yet been addressed. Emphasis on yet. Could it be Kat? Hyder doesn't say it for sure, but he scoffed, without revealing too much.
"I think we can end up marking some more boxes with Kat in that arena as we dive a little more into her romantic life as this season progresses, I don't think this season ends without we getting that knowledge of her … I think we're going to dive a little deeper into Kat’s personal and romantic life, "he said.
Professionally, Kat has made more of her share of mistakes so far and that continues in the February 6 episode entitled "Redemption in her corner." The episode presents perhaps its most heinous offline actions to date, and a lot of clashes with Mariska HargitayCaptain Olivia Benson. Yes, keep making mistakes and crossing more than one line, but you're doing your best.
"Just be patient with her. She is learning as she progresses, like me, and I think that as Kat cat feels more comfortable, it will open a little more and people will see a little more who she really is," Hyder stressed.
As for working with Hargitay, Hyder said it is "one of the best learning experiences you can have."
"She is extremely warm, but she is also tough and I think it is a good balance that manages to do the job and be a leader, but also be there as a friend. We have many personal conversations and many jokes and things like that. It has been amazing to see how It works, "he said. "I'm learning a lot from her, definitely."
Just when Hyder is learning from Hargitay, viewers will learn more about Kat. Spectators previously knew that Kat is a decent Lebanese, which was special for Hyder because she is also in real life, and this week viewers can see Kat in the boxing ring. The episode took advantage of Hyder's own experience, she boxed two or three times a week as part of her exercise routine.
"They told me some episodes ahead of time, so I simply increased my training to feel prepared to do all my stunt work and to make sure I had the resistance to spend a six-hour session." , "She explained." It was a lot of fun. I really enjoy the physical side of things. "
Hyder is early on her SVU tenure but she has felt the power of SVU. Each week, she and the rest of the cast receive a research package full of real news that has to do with that week's topic. "And for that, I think you have to treat the material with some reverence because there are people who experience these horrible things in life and we have to honor them," said Hyder.
"It is surprising that survivors of sexual assault tell us on social networks or on the streets that what we are doing is having a positive impact on their lives and I think that is the best we can ask for a job." said.
Law and order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).