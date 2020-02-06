How Jamie Gray Hyder feels the transforming power of SVU

Jamie Gray Hyder Remember exactly where he was when he received "the call." This was not a bad call in any way, it was the call inviting her to join Law and order: SVU as a regular series after a series of special appearances.

"I am super grateful that they trusted me with this," Hyder told E! News. "They don't add people so often, so for them to feel that it fit very well, it meant a lot to me."

Hyder made his first appearance at the landmark SVU Season 21 premiere as a young cop interested in going undercover. His character, Officer Katriona "Kat,quot; Tamin, was eventually transferred to the special victims unit as a white shield and after a few episodes, Hyder was promoted from a regular series guest star. He received news while visiting the Hudson Yards of New York City.