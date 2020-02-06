Hollywood legend and Spartacus star Kirk Douglas die at 103 | News

%MINIFYHTMLee984e22f6c83abfdfb6c78c0602911f11% %MINIFYHTMLee984e22f6c83abfdfb6c78c0602911f12%

Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of the golden age of Hollywood cinema and famous for his intense and muscular performances in films such as Spartacus and Paths of Glory, died Wednesday at age 103.

The American leader, producer and director came to fame in the late 1940s and never lost his popularity, taking almost 100 films during a 60-year career.

His death at his family's home in Beverly Hills was confirmed by his son Michael Douglas, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker.

"With great sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"For the world it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films that lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire."

Tributes came from all over Hollywood and from all over the world on social media, and many declared "I am Spartacus!" in a nod to Douglas's legendary role as a rebel Roman slave.

Douglas played the legendary role of a rebel Roman slave in the 1960 film, Spartacus (File: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty via AFP)

"Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag," wrote actor Danny DeVito, referring to the 1973 film of the same name, the first film directed by Douglas.

"103 years on this earth. That has a nice ring! It was a pleasure to be with you, man."

Longer than life

Douglas, born Issur Danielovitch of Jewish-Russian immigrants in northern New York State in 1916, began working as a theater actor before joining the United States Navy during World War II.

He graduated in film in 1946 when Casablanca producer Hal Wallis signed it, and became a star for his role as a double-cross boxer and womanizer in the 1949 Champion.

His later roles would often reflect his real and intense personality in the real world, including a ruthless film producer in The Bad and the Beautiful "(1952) and tortured artist Vincent van Gogh in Lust for Life (1956).

Douglas told The New York Times in an interview in 1984 that "he had always been attracted to characters who are partly scoundrels," and added: "I can't find the photogenic virtue."

He was recognized for his physical commitment to roles, training for months to play a boxer in Champion and learning to ride a horse and shoot in the 1957 western shooting in the O.K. Corral.

Douglas was nominated three times for an Oscar, his last nomination went to Lust for Life, but he was lost every time and was never nominated again.

The Academy granted him an honorary statuette of lifetime achievements in 1996, just months after a severe stroke, "for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community."

Douglas is survived by his second wife Anne Buydens, 100, and three children. A fourth son, Eric, died of a drug overdose in his 40s, in 2004.

"(For) me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine (Zeta-Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," said Michael.