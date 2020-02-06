Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas died at 103

Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday: he was 103 years old at the time.

"It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," actor Michael Douglas' son said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"For the world, it was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire."

He continued: "But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was simply a dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

"Kirk's life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet," Michael added. "Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and they will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am very proud to be your son."

Douglas received his first Academy Award nomination in 1950 as a Champion, and was nominated again in 1953 for the Hollywood exhibition The Bad and the Beautiful. He was nominated for the third time for his performance as Vincent Van Gogh in the 1957 biopic Lust for Life.