Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas died at 103

Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday: he was 103 years old at the time.

"It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," actor Michael Douglas' son said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"For the world, it was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire."

