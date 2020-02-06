Hoda Kotb says her commitment to Joel Schiffman changed her forever

Since Hoda Kotb and her man got engaged, the television personality claims that she has experienced a massive change in her life. UPI recently reported on the 55-year conversation with Kelly Clarkson on Thursday's episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson show.

During her appearance, Kotb recalled how she and Schiffman met at a book firm about six years ago. Kotb and Schiffman, after falling in love, decided to adopt children immediately, instead of focusing on tying the knot. Kotb said he didn't care much about marriage; It was more about having children.

The star claimed that she and Joel realized that the part of the marriage was an afterthought, but having children, on the other hand, was the real priority. Kotb and Schiffman have two daughters, including Haley Joy, 2, and Hope Catherine, 9 months.

According to Kotb, she and Joel got engaged for the first time during a trip to Mexico in November. Kotb has felt very different about it since then. Hoda admitted that he definitely had feelings of intense connection with him, but after they finally said out loud that they loved each other, the depth of the statement really became apparent.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her namesake show, the star said her relationship "makes sense." The star added that every time he gets home from work, his daughter jumps into his arms and everything feels as it should.

Speaking to Joel, Hoda explained that she told him that her career and work have always been the number one priority. However, after adopting children and consolidating their relationship with him, she has much more clarity. "It's strange," said the host.

In addition to discussing his personal life with Kelly Clarkson in the aforementioned interview, Kotb also shared his habit of sending messages to the host while he was drunk. However, Clarkson gave Hoda some advice: never do the same The voice Judge, Blake Shelton.

Today he reported in April 2019 that Hoda had adopted another boy, a second girl. The star shared photos of her 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, on social media.



