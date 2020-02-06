Heather Watson will lead Britain in qualifying for the Fed Cup | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLc4816661a5c52fbb686e643eb987d67911% %MINIFYHTMLc4816661a5c52fbb686e643eb987d67912%





Heather Watson is Britain's best-ranked player in the absence of Johanna Konta

Heather Watson will lead Britain's bet to reach the new Fed Cup finals in its standings against Slovakia.

Watson, who is Britain's best-ranked player in the absence of world number 14 Johanna Konta, faces Anna Schmiedlova at the opening of rubber singles in Bratislava on Friday.

Harriet Dart will face No. 1 Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in the second singles match, with debutants Naiktha Bains and Emma Raducanu appointed to face Kuzmova and Magdalena Rybarikova in Saturday's doubles.

The winner of the tie will join 11 other teams in the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from April 14 to 19.

Anne Keothavong's team is struggling to win the best five draw for the first time, having lost the previous four World Group II qualifiers against Sweden in 2012, Argentina in 2013, Romania in 2017 and Japan in 2018.

Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic celebrating the victory of the Fed Cup of France

Last year's winners, France, runner-up Australia and hosts Hungary have already secured a place in the final, along with 11 times Czech Republic champions, who were given a wild card.

The remaining eight teams will decide on qualifying draws, which include Latvia away from a daunting side of the United States with Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and the newly crowned Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The 12 finalists will be divided into four groups of three, and the winner of each group will advance to the semifinals.