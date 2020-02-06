Hayden Panettiere presents another new haircut with pump

New hair, I don't care.

Hayden Panettiere He is back on social media and shows his new hair. the Nashville The actress showed her impressive haircut in some photos posted on her Twitter account. In a photo, Hayden appears with his hairdresser Naomi Szloboda preparing to trim while the two pose for the cameras. In the next photo, Hayden showed his new nervous appearance.

"Thanks to my girl for my bomb haircut! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon," he wrote next to the photo of the two. In December, the actress turned to her social networks after a 10-month break to show her much shorter appearance, and E! News got the scoop on his style and inspiration for the cut.

"Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we did it! It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more than one edge. The color is silver, but not gray. I had previously gone with a super sexy blonde " Leonard Zagami He told E! News exclusively.