Hayden Panettiere presents another new haircut with pump

New hair, I don't care.
Hayden Panettiere He is back on social media and shows his new hair. the Nashville The actress showed her impressive haircut in some photos posted on her Twitter account. In a photo, Hayden appears with his hairdresser Naomi Szloboda preparing to trim while the two pose for the cameras. In the next photo, Hayden showed his new nervous appearance.
"Thanks to my girl for my bomb haircut! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon," he wrote next to the photo of the two. In December, the actress turned to her social networks after a 10-month break to show her much shorter appearance, and E! News got the scoop on his style and inspiration for the cut.
"Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we did it! It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more than one edge. The color is silver, but not gray. I had previously gone with a super sexy blonde " Leonard Zagami He told E! News exclusively.
Hayden has been quite active in social networks in recent months, posting beautiful selfies and photos of his life. He recently turned to Twitter to celebrate the life of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant after she knew of his death.
"It has been a long day without you, my friend … I will tell you everything when I see you again & # 39; RIP #BlackMamba #Kobe," he wrote for his followers. The actress seemed to receive a small rejection from the fans she quickly addressed in another tweet.
"Honestly, I don't understand how anyone can take what I said about KB negatively. He was a friend of mine and that's why I highlighted him," he wrote before. thanking fans for their support. "Don't just try to find fault because you're bored and want to have something negative to say. I don't distinguish people just for that. #Dontbabully."
