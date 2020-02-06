Goshen could have a prep race before JCB Triumph Hurdle | Racing news





Goshen – could run before Cheltenham

Gary Moore can give Goshen one more run before JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

In the absence of five weeks for the four-year championship on March 13, the West Sussex coach is considering whether to fit into a fourth obstacle course.

Goshen has made the perfect start of his jumping career, with victories at Fontwell, Sandown and Ascot, and leads the ante-post market for the Triumph along with Allmankind.

"He's in great shape. I couldn't be more satisfied with him," Moore said.

"I don't know what we'll do yet. I'm not sure. I might have another career beforehand, it depends on one or two things."

Moore virtually ruled out directing Botox Has in Cheltenham, where he has interests in Triumph and Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Instead, the coach has in mind Adonis's youth obstacle in Kempton on February 22 and the obstacle of the 4-year-old novices in Aintree on April 2.

"It's fine," Moore said.

"We see him as a horse for the future. I hope he runs in Adonis and then goes to Liverpool. That's the plan."

"He is not a big and robust horse. You have to take care of him, because it is not this year. His future is ahead."

"I doubt he goes to Cheltenham, but he wouldn't rule it out completely."