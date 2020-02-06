Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a joke in time about James Harden during the All-Star Draft

%MINIFYHTML8778c1a47403b0774103823aa6b3141311% %MINIFYHTML8778c1a47403b0774103823aa6b3141312%

Thursday's NBA draft was quite boring. Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo did not show much passion in choosing their teams for the February 16 exhibition in Chicago.

The best moment, really, was a small meanness when Antetokounmpo was choosing a starting guard for his team.

I was deciding between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when Charles Barkley of TNT removed the pot asking, "Don't you want the Dribbler?" What does James Harden of the Rockets mean. Antetokounmpo took it from there, saying he wanted "someone to pass the ball, that's what I want."

(Giannis took Walker for the record).

First, he supports Chuck by using an archvillain nickname to describe Harden, although for all Harden iso trends, he throws the rock. He was averaging 7.3 assists per game before Thursday's last game against the Lakers.

Second, the comic moment of Giannis was pretty good. He got that line almost without hesitation.

Harden will applaud Giannis again during the All-Star weekend, and again on March 25 when the Rockets and Bucks really meet in Milwaukee.