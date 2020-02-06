Gervonta Davis speaks briefly after his recent arrest

Gervonta Davis made headlines recently after they saw him in a video grabbing his baby Dretta from a basketball game that took place in Miami during the Super Bowl weekend. As the video continued to spin, the police finally got involved.

Like us previously Gervonta reportedly turned himself in to the Coral Gables police and was accused of simple domestic violence in the incident. He was later ordered to stay away from his mother baby until the case has come to an end.

On Thursday, Gervonta made his first social media post since the incident. He took his Snapchat account and said: "Be careful with the decision you make …, a mistake can spoil everything … I'm learning."

It was reported that police reportedly obtained surveillance images that show Gervonta allegedly hitting her baby in the face. Dretta has not made a statement since the incident occurred over the weekend, and has also been absent from his social media accounts.

Before his arrest, Gervonta made a statement about his Instagram account acknowledging his mistakes but promised he never hit Dretta. At that moment he said: "I never hit her … yes, I was aggressive and told her to come … that's the mother of my son … I would never hurt her more than that happy new year … January was crap,quot; .

