Gervonta Davis speaks after being arrested for assaulting her baby mom

Facebook

The 25-year-old professional boxer says he is "learning" after he was taken into police custody and accused of domestic violence for mistreating his son's mother.

Up News Info –

Gervonta Davis He broke his silence after he turned himself in to the police for allegedly beating his little mom Andretta "Dretta" Smothers. The professional boxer did not seem to show any remorse before his arrest, but since then he has regretted his action.

The 25-year-old WBA champion took advantage of his Instagram story to talk. "Be careful of the decision you make … a mistake can ruin everything … I am learning," he told his devotees online in the midst of his legal problems.

%MINIFYHTMLc8bf043bf0a91447a23f279957dedfb911% %MINIFYHTMLc8bf043bf0a91447a23f279957dedfb912%

<br />

Police were searching for Gervonta after he was seen mistreating his son's mother during the Super Bowl weekend at the Watsco Center in Miami. He grabbed her neck and lifted her from the chair before dragging her hard with two men following him.

In a surveillance video, he was seen "pulling his arm back and then toward the victim, which is consistent with a blow to the face where the victim suffered injuries to his left lip and jaw." He was accused of domestic violence for simple aggression.

"I never hit her, yes, I was aggressive and told her to come …" He initially denied the accusations after the video went viral. "That's the mother of my son, I would never hurt her more than that happy New Year … January was rubbish."

It is not clear what exactly caused Gervonta. It is rumored that he was supposed to host another pre-Super Bowl event, but he was canceled due to bad weather, and when he stopped at Watsco and saw Dretta befriend Floyd Mayweather, Jr.of the team, he snapped.